Billy Joel and Rod Stewart to play Cleveland Browns Stadium together Sept. 13

The Piano Man and the Smiler will take the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium this summer.

Officials with the city and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Thursday that Billy Joel and Rod Stewart will play here together for the first time on Sept. 13.

Joel was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1999. Stewart has been inducted both for his solo work, in 1994, and as a member of the Faces in 2012.

Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert touted the billions in economic impact from tourism, and he said data for 2023 shows impressive results compared to similarly sized markets.

“We continue to beat our peers in growth,” he said. “It supports 70,000 jobs in the county."

Joel’s current tour has been ongoing since 2013, bringing him to Cleveland most recently in 2017. The bulk of the tour has been a residency at Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the Cleveland show go on sale Feb. 2 for the general public. Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris expects tickets to “explode” out of the box office.

“Come to Cleveland, fill up our hotels, enjoy great music, enjoy great museums, come to the Rock and Roll Capital of the World,” he said.

