'Noel, Noel' from Les Délices

Noel, Noel – Les Délices (26462)

This latest release from Les Délices is a mix of familiar favorites and little-known gems to brighten the holiday season. Original arrangements of classic carols from the English and German traditions, plus lesser known French noels by Marc-Antoine Charpentier make this a unique Christmas CD. This album was recorded in a live performance in the Autumn of 2020, and Les Délices Artistic Director Debra Nagy designed this program as a comforting experience for music lovers sheltering at home during the first pandemic winter. Soprano Elena Mullins Bailey and a handful of Les Délices instrumentalists create an atmosphere of reflective holiday cheer that is irresistable.