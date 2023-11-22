5 things to do in NEO: WinterLand in Cleveland, Ferrari exhibit and more

WinterLand at Cleveland Public Library

Experience WinterLand at the Cleveland Public Library before the tree lighting ceremony in Public Square Saturday. Festivities include viewing live reindeer and facepainting from 1-6 p.m. as well as story time with children’s author Bill Cotter. Plus, attendees can participate in crafts at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s mobile art van. Performances by City Ballet of Cleveland take place throughout the afternoon.



‘Ferrari: The Essence of Italian Design’

The Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum shows off 14 cars in the new exhibit “Ferrari: The Essence of Italian Design.” The cars are sourced from the Ohio Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America and range in design from the mid-1960s to the early 2000s. Highlights include a Testarossa and 365 California Spyder. The exhibit is on display until March 30.



‘A New World: Ohio Women to Watch 2023’

Celebrate female artists at this year’s version of the Ohio Arts Council’s recurring exhibit “A New World: Ohio Women to Watch” at the Medici Museum of Art in Warren. The works of 11 artists explore alternative ways of thinking and creating that are meant to challenge the existing world. The exhibit is on display until Dec. 27.



Nature’s A-Glow

Decorative lights turn Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve in Alliance into a magical holiday adventure during Nature’s A-Glow. The 350,000 light-display makes its season debut this Friday. Plus, campfire activities and visits from Santa take place throughout the season. Attendees can experience the lights until Dec. 30.



Akron Bazaar

Enjoy the first Akron Bazaar this weekend at Bounce Innovation Hub and R. Shea Brewing in Downtown Akron. The event is a partnership between the Akron maker community and Cleveland Bazaar to replace this year’s canceled Crafty Mart. About 100 artisans present their work Saturday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. A similar event, Cleveland Bazaar, is at the 5th Street Arcade Saturday, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., for the WinterLand celebration.