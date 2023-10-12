5 things to do in NEO: ‘Make Believe’ at Dobama, Cleveland Jewish FilmFest and more

‘Make Believe’

Play pretend with the cast of “Make Believe” this weekend at the Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights. The play, from Tony-nominee Bess Wohl, follows four young siblings as they recreate their daily lives with a game of make believe in their attic. However, the real world below them is much darker. Showtimes are Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. The play runs until Oct. 29.



Cleveland Jewish FilmFest

Celebrate Jewish culture at the movies with the Cleveland Jewish FilmFest. Thirty-four films in categories such as the Holocaust, Israel and local interest are shown throughout the 11-day festival. Each piece is meant to educate and promote discussion on the Jewish and Israeli experiences. Screenings start Thursday with opening night and continue until Oct. 22. In-person and virtual tickets are available with in-person screenings taking place at several Cleveland venues, including the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights and the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.



‘Outlined in Black’

The Akron Black Artist Guild is partnering with the University of Akron to present the second annual “Outlined in Black” exhibit. The collection honors the work of diverse voices from the Black community through many avenues of artistic expression. An opening reception with an opportunity to interact with the featured artists is Saturday, 6 p.m., in the university’s Bierce Library. The exhibit is on display until November 18.



‘Other People’s Prints’

The art of printmaking is celebrated at the Wayne Center for the Arts in Wooster with the new exhibit “Other People’s Prints.” The exhibit showcases the work of 10 artists who use a variety of techniques and innovations in printmaking. It is on display until Dec. 17. Additionally, the center recently acquired a printing press. Printmaking 101 classes are available for booking online.



Western Reserve Herb Society Herb Fair

Stop and smell the flowers at the Western Reserve Herb Society Herb Fair Saturday at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. A selection of herbal goods, such as teas, baked goods, pressed flower items and more, is available from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Plus, marvel at festive fall displays of mums, kale, pumpkins and other fall foliage throughout the garden. You can also take a walk on the Leaf Discovery Trail to learn how to identify trees in honor of the changing season.