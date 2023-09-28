Schubert: The Complete Impromptus—Gerardo Teissonnière, piano (Steinway 30220)

Acclaimed pianist and CIM Faculty Gerardo Teissonnière brings an old-school approach to the classics, with rare clarity and pianism. His approach is characterized by fidelity to the score, sparkling technique, and a sincerity unencumbered by ego. “Franz Schubert has occupied a very special place in my heart since I first became acquainted with his chamber music and piano works,” says Teissonnière. “He has been my great friend ever since, and my love for his music only grew in scope after my studies with two disciples of his great champion and interpreter, Artur Schnabel. The Impromptus are an exemplary and important cornerstone of the entire piano literature, and a natural choice after my album of the Beethoven sonatas.” The album is available worldwide October 6. Hear his conversation with WCLV’s John Mills about this album here.