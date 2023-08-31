5 things to do in NEO: Cleveland Air Show, Hingetown Jazz Festival and more

Cleveland Air Show

Keep your eyes on the sky this weekend at the Cleveland National Air Show, a Labor Day weekend tradition since 1964. This year’s show stars the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds celebrating 70 years of performances. Demonstrations by the U.S. Airforce F-22 Raptor, U.S. Marine Corps AV-H8 Harrier, U.S Navy F/A Super Hornet and more take place throughout the weekend. And while strolling air show grounds at Burke Lakefront Airport, attendees can tour aircraft and meet pilots. Gates open Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. with no re-entry.



Hingetown Jazz Festival

Get jazzy with it at the Hingetown Jazz Festival in Ohio City’s historic district on Cleveland’s Near West Side. Attendees can expect a block party atmosphere with artists playing outside at participating venues. Bebop your way between Hingetown locales Jukebox, North High Brewing and Bop Stop with tunes from local jazz musicians, including Johnny Cochran Trio, Jamey Haddad Quartet, Theron Brown Trio and more Saturday, 4:30 to 9 p.m.



‘The Art of a Lifetime’

Explore life’s simple pleasures at “The Art of a Lifetime,” an exhibit from local artist Joseph T. Dick at the Summit Artspace in Akron. Dick created Zippy, the kangaroo mascot for the University of Akron, during a student contest in 1953. His photography and other artworks are inspired by the color, textures, tastes and sounds of Dick’s personal life and travels. Pieces are on view now until September 16.



Medina County Native Plant Festival

Plant lovers can grow their collection of greenery Saturday at Medina County Park District’s first Native Plant Festival taking place at the Oenslager Nature Center in Wadsworth. Other nature-centric activities include gardening presentations, monarch tagging, informational displays and hikes through the Alderfer-Chatfield Wildlife Sanctuary. Native plants like the clustered mountain mint and spotted beebalm take center stage at the festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.



Hungarian Festival

The American Hungarian Friends of Scouting is hosting its 67th annual Hungarian Festival Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at German Central Park in Parma. The day kicks off with a flag raising ceremony at 10:30 a.m., followed by Catholic and Protestant church services in Hungarian at 11 a.m. Live music and traditional food can be enjoyed all afternoon. The Hungarian Scout Folk Ensemble and members of the scout troops perform in authentic folk garb between 2 and 6 p.m., and there are free dance lessons for all ages.