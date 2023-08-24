5 things to do in NEO: One World Day, Whiskey Painters of America and more

One World Day

Make your way around the world in a day at the 77th annual One World Day at Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens Sunday. Food and beverage vendors from more than 40 cultures will serve delicious delights while a variety of performers entertain attendees with song, dance and more. New U.S. citizens get sworn in during a naturalization ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by the Parade of Flags and opening ceremony. Free parking is available at Cleveland Metroparks and Louis Stokes Cleveland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s employee parking lot with shuttle access to the gardens.



St. Josaphat Ukrainian Festival

The local Ukrainian community comes together to celebrate the country’s 32 years of independence during the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Festival in Parma. Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Ukrainian Village Parade along State Road to Lucerne Avenue. Live music, authentic Ukrainian food and children’s activities are Saturday, noon to 11 p.m,, and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m., at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral.



‘Cabaret’

For the seasoned performing arts fan searching for something fresh, check out one of the few barn theaters still operational in Ohio, Rabbit Run Theater in Madison, for the final weekend of “Cabaret.” The Kander and Ebb musical depicts life in 1920s Berlin through the lens of the Kit Kat Klub as the Third Reich comes to power in Germany. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Case Western Reserve professor Kenneth Ledford gives a talk on the impact of German cabaret on Berlin at the picnic pavilion preceding Friday’s show at 6:30 p.m.



Tabaimo: ‘Blow’

Blur the line between real life and fantasy at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s inaugural exhibition as owners and operators of Transformer Station, a center that presents the work of up-and-coming artists. “Blow” by Japanese artist Tabaimo is a multi-channel video installation created through a Japanese-inspired print-making technique. The five-minute looped video features a series of objects floating through space to digitally created audio. The exhibit is open until February 2024 in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood. Summer hours are Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Admission is free.



Whiskey Painters of America

Instead of sipping their cocktails, the Whiskey Painters of America use alcoholic drinks to create miniature watercolors. The organization was created in Akron in 1962 to bring attention to the art of miniature painting after founder Joe Ferriot became popular in local bars for painting with his drink instead of water. The 42nd annual exhibition and art sale, hosted at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, is open August 29 to October 5.