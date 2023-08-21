Songs for Our Times from the Sphinx Virtuosi
Songs for Our Times—Sphinx Virtuosi; Amaryn Olmeda, violin; Tommy Mesa, cello (Deutsche Gram 4865014)
The new recording from the conductorless all-Black and Latinx touring ensemble of the Sphinx Organization, which is focused on increasing representation of artists of color in classical music and recognizing artistic excellence.
1. Michael Abels: Global Warming
2. Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions for String Orchestra
3. ii. Till
4. iii. Amandla!
5. Carlos Simon: Between Worlds—Amaryn Olmeda, violin
6. Florence Price (arr Colbert): String Quartet No. 2, Andante Cantabile
7. Jessie Montgomery: Divided—Tommy Mesa, cello
8. Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City
9. Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Rengel): Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 Op 47 ‘Bridgetower’