Songs for Our Times from the Sphinx Virtuosi

Songs for Our Times—Sphinx Virtuosi; Amaryn Olmeda, violin; Tommy Mesa, cello (Deutsche Gram 4865014)

The new recording from the conductorless all-Black and Latinx touring ensemble of the Sphinx Organization, which is focused on increasing representation of artists of color in classical music and recognizing artistic excellence.

1. Michael Abels: Global Warming

2. Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions for String Orchestra

3. ii. Till

4. iii. Amandla!

5. Carlos Simon: Between Worlds—Amaryn Olmeda, violin

6. Florence Price (arr Colbert): String Quartet No. 2, Andante Cantabile

7. Jessie Montgomery: Divided—Tommy Mesa, cello

8. Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City

9. Ludwig van Beethoven (arr. Rengel): Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 Op 47 ‘Bridgetower’