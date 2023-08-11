Audra McDonald, Andy Einhorn and TCO at Blossom

WCLV's Bill O'Connell chats with Andy Einhorn about 'An Evening with Audra McDonald' at Blossom Music Center Sunday August 13 at 7pm. When they spoke on Thursday, Andy was about to conduct the Philadelphia Orchestra in a concert with Audra at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. He told Bill about his respect and admiration of The Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom and the secret that makes Audra McDonald such a great vocalist: it's her deep connection to the texts!

Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award–winning Broadway icon Audra McDonald joins The Cleveland Orchestra for a special evening of Broadway favorites by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, George Gershwin, and many others, with songs from her latest album, Sing Happy.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Andy Einhorn, conductor

Audra McDonald, vocals

Sunday August 13, 7pm