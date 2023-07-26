WCLV Program Guide 7-27-23
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma
Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When
David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P
Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together
Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done
Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric
Kenny Barron Landscape Sunset
Artemis In real Time Slink
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Ratio Man Strikes Again
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So
Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Green Country
Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play the Blues Meet Me Where They Play the Blues
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Ruby And The Pearl
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Avishai Cohen Gently Disturbed Eleven Wives
Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away
Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No die Calypso Minor
Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms D A Foggy Day
Red Garland Soul Junction Soul Junction
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Tiktaalik
Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale
Scott Hamilton Classics Theme From Swan Lake
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Clifford Brown/Max Roach Study in Brown Land's End
Mihaly Borbely Miracles of the Night Threeplus Dreams
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger
Hampton Hawes At The Piano Morning
Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached
Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear
Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo
Art Farmer Ph.D Ph.D
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul
Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship
Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace
Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville
Tommy Flanagan Susnet and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues
Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass
Various Artists The Other side of Ellington Mount Harissa
Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Hollywood Diaspora
R Mitchell/H Land Hear Ye! Hear Ye!
Art Blakey Jazz Messengers Alamode
Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Davenport Blues
Wycliffe Gordon What You Dealin' With I Remember Al
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Jalen Baker Be Still Jinrikisha
Horace Parlan Happy Frame of Mind Home Is Africa
Benny Carter Further Definitions Honeysuckle Rose
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Homesickness (1899)
Michael Torke: December (1995)
Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)
Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)
Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop (1959)
Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' (1796)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)
Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz (1842)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)
Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)
Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)
Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles (1880)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)
Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717)
Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)
Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1869)
Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 (1894)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 84 in D (1765)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)
Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 (1871)
John Ireland: Tritons (1899)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)
Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)
Florence Price: Thumbnail Sketches of a Day in the Life of a Washerwoman (1942)
Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)
John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)
Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 (1838)
Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)
Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)
Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)
Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz (1927)
Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Drewrie's accordes' (1550)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp (1909)
Ottorino Respighi: The Fair (1930)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A (1812)
Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes (1933)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Vincent d'Indy: Souvenirs (1906)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas (1911)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 (1849)
Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello (1848)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)
Traditional: Little Red Bird
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)
César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)