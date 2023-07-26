WCLV Program Guide 7-27-23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lem Winchester Lem's Beat Eddy's Dilemma

Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Studies Issachar

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Tell Me When

David Friedman Different Worlds Gold Alchemy

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame in El Cielo Big P

Catherine Russell Alone Together Alone Together

Brad Mehldau Day is Done Day Is Done

Elvin Jones Dear John Dear John C

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric

Kenny Barron Landscape Sunset

Artemis In real Time Slink

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Ratio Man Strikes Again

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Jimmy Giuffre Travelin' Light The Green Country

Jack Teagarden Meet Me Where They Play the Blues Meet Me Where They Play the Blues

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Ruby And The Pearl

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Avishai Cohen Gently Disturbed Eleven Wives

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No die Calypso Minor

Dinah Washington After Hours with Ms D A Foggy Day

Red Garland Soul Junction Soul Junction

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Tiktaalik

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale

Scott Hamilton Classics Theme From Swan Lake

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Clifford Brown/Max Roach Study in Brown Land's End

Mihaly Borbely Miracles of the Night Threeplus Dreams

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger

Hampton Hawes At The Piano Morning

Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached

Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear

Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo

Art Farmer Ph.D Ph.D

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul

Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship

Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace

Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville

Tommy Flanagan Susnet and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues

Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass

Various Artists The Other side of Ellington Mount Harissa

Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Hollywood Diaspora

R Mitchell/H Land Hear Ye! Hear Ye!

Art Blakey Jazz Messengers Alamode

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Davenport Blues

Wycliffe Gordon What You Dealin' With I Remember Al

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Jalen Baker Be Still Jinrikisha

Horace Parlan Happy Frame of Mind Home Is Africa

Benny Carter Further Definitions Honeysuckle Rose

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Homesickness (1899)

Michael Torke: December (1995)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop (1959)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' (1796)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz (1842)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)

Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1869)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 84 in D (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 (1871)

John Ireland: Tritons (1899)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)

Florence Price: Thumbnail Sketches of a Day in the Life of a Washerwoman (1942)

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 (1838)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz (1927)

Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Drewrie's accordes' (1550)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp (1909)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fair (1930)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A (1812)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes (1933)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Vincent d'Indy: Souvenirs (1906)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 (1849)

Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello (1848)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Traditional: Little Red Bird

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)