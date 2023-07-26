© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 7-27-23

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Lem Winchester    Lem's Beat  Eddy's Dilemma

Jamie Saft  Borscht Belt Studies    Issachar

Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Tell Me When

David Friedman    Different Worlds  Gold Alchemy

Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame in El Cielo    Big P

Catherine Russell Alone Together    Alone Together

Brad Mehldau      Day is Done Day Is Done

Elvin Jones Dear John   Dear John C

                  

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    So Long Eric

Kenny Barron      Landscape   Sunset

Artemis     In real Time      Slink

Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

Jason Marsalis    Melody Reimagined Book 1      Ratio Man Strikes Again

Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

Jimmy Giuffre     Travelin' Light   The Green Country

Jack Teagarden    Meet Me Where They Play the Blues   Meet Me Where They Play the Blues

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      The Ruby And The Pearl

Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

                  

Avishai Cohen    Gently Disturbed  Eleven Wives

Tim Lin     Romance in Formosa      Long Ago And Far Away

Abdullah Ibrahim  No Fear, No die   Calypso Minor

Dinah Washington  After Hours with Ms D   A Foggy Day

Red Garland Soul Junction     Soul Junction

Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   Tiktaalik

Peter Leitch      Trio/Quartet 91   Winter's Tale

Scott Hamilton    Classics    Theme From Swan Lake

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Clifford Brown/Max Roach      Study in Brown    Land's End

Mihaly Borbely    Miracles of the Night   Threeplus Dreams

Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Wayfaring Stranger

Hampton Hawes     At The Piano      Morning

Industrial Jazz Group   City of Angles    Void When Detached

Unhinged Sextet   Don't Blink Low Talk

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Ruby My Dear

Duke Pearson      Wahoo Wahoo

Art Farmer  Ph.D  Ph.D

                  

Cecilia Smith    The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Body and Soul

Michael Brecker   Nearness of You   My Ship

Horace Silver     Blowin' The Blues Away  Peace

Joe Henderson     State of the Tenor Vol 1      Soulville

Tommy Flanagan    Susnet and the Mockingbird    With Malice Toward None

Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues    Hootie Blues

Stanley Turrentine      Comin' Your Way   Fine L'il Lass

Various Artists   The Other side of Ellington   Mount Harissa

             

Steven Bernstein  Hollywood Diaspora      Hollywood Diaspora

R Mitchell/H Land       Hear Ye!    Hear Ye!

Art Blakey  Jazz Messengers   Alamode

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite Davenport Blues

Wycliffe Gordon   What You Dealin' With   I Remember Al

Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

Jalen Baker Be Still    Jinrikisha

Horace Parlan     Happy Frame of Mind     Home Is Africa

Benny Carter      Further Definitions     Honeysuckle Rose

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Homesickness (1899)

Michael Torke: December (1995)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop (1959)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' (1796)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet (1760)

Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz (1842)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 in c-Sharp (1842)

Keith Fitch: Knock on Wood (2012)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs (1834)

Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1869)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 84 in D (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Quartet No. 1 (1871)

John Ireland: Tritons (1899)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in G (1776)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)

Florence Price: Thumbnail Sketches of a Day in the Life of a Washerwoman (1942)

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek The Motion Picture: Main Theme (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Robert Schumann: Novelette No. 1 (1838)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Bernard Herrmann: Symphony No. 1 (1941)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz (1927)

Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Drewrie's accordes' (1550)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp (1909)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fair (1930)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A (1812)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphonic Minutes (1933)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Vincent d'Indy: Souvenirs (1906)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 (1849)

Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello (1848)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Traditional: Little Red Bird

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Arts & Culture