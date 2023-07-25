Cleveland Ovations 7/26/23

This week's "Cleveland Ovations" welcomes the return of the Canton Symphony Orchestra. Music Director Gerhardt Zimmerman passed away last month, but we'll hear some of his favorite pieces, including music of Beethoven, Mahler, Tchaikovsky, Bruckner, Strauss, Dvorak and Sibelius. An arrangement by the "Maestro" of Strauss's "Feierlicher Einzug" should be quite interesting!

Please join me Wed. evening from 8-10 for "Cleveland Ovations", on WCLV Ideastream Public Media.

Peace!

Rob Grier