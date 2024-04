On Ovations this week, we're revisiting a recent program from Apollo's Fire called Fire and Joy. Local and International soloists join forces for music of Bach and Vivaldi, presented only as Apollo's Fire can. Tune in April 17 at 8:00 p.m. for Ovations!

REPERTOIRE:

VIVALDI Concerto in D minor for Two Violins & Cello, RV 565

BACH Sinfonia (Andante) in C Major, BWV 196

BACH Concerto in F Major for Oboe, BWV 1053r

BACH Sinfonia in E minor, BWV 152

VIVALDI Concerto for Viola d’amore

BACH Sinfonia in G Major, BWV 182

BACH Brandenburg no. 4 in G Major