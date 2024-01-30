On this week's "Cleveland Ovations" , we feature The Canton Symphony, led by Maestro Kelly Corcoran. It's a performance from their "Masterworks" series "Baroque Bash". We'll hear music of Handel, Charpentier, Rameau, Shostakovich and a violin concerto by French Horn player, composer, founding member of the internationally acclaimed wind ensemble Imani Winds, and Associate Professor of Horn @Oberlin College and Conservatory, Jeff Scott. BTW, Imani Winds was founded at Oberlin! Please join me this Wednesday evening (1/31) from 8-10 for "Cleveland Ovations" here on WCLV 90.3 FM.

Peace,

Rob Grier