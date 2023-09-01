© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations on Wednesday, September 6th, Will Feature Music of Mozart, Poulenc and Michael Stephen Brown from ChamberFest 2023

Ideastream Public Media | By John Simna
Published September 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
Photo: couresty ChamberFest Cleveland
The next Ovations on WCLV on September 6th at 8PM will feature the performance of June 25th at Harkness Chapel, part of the 11th season of ChamberFest Cleveland. Orion Weiss will be the soloist in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 12 in an arrangement for Piano and String Quintet. The program will also include music for cello and strings by Michael Stephen Brown, and Poulenc's Sextet for Piano and Winds.

