WCLV Program Guide 07-14-2023

WCLV Program Guide 07-14-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 13, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Composition

      Ed Breazeale      Just Beyond Control Yourself

      Larry Coryell     Inner Urge  Inner Urge

      Christine Jensen  May Sun     Wind Up

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Love Me Or Leave Me

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road To Nowhere   Without a Song

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   The Nearness of You

                  

      John Coltrane     Blue Train  Lazy Bird

      New Directions    New Directions    Recorda Me

      Ronnie Foster     Reboot      Reboot

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Shelter

      Tim Warfield      Eye of the Beholder     Ramona's Heart

      Nelson/Bowman Collective      Tomorrow is Not Promised      Weaver Of Dreams

      Tom Harrell Oak Tree    Improv

      Curtis Lundy      Purpose     Snake Eyes

      Chicago Soul Jazz Collective  On the Way to Be Free   So Alive

                  

      Charles Fambrough The Charmer Little Man

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis FanOGram

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   I Only Have Eyes For You

      Tawanda     Smile Lucky to Be Me

      Derek Gardner     Pan Africa  10 000 Ships

      Russell Malone    Snow Peas   Sno' Peas

      Joey Alexander    Warna Lonely Streets

      Roy Hargrove      Diamond in the Rough    Premonition

      Zoot Sims   Encounter   Serenity

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mark Levine Isla  Black

      Elio Villafranca  Standing at the Crossroads    Keep The Eye On The Bull

      Pat Bianchi A Higher Standards      Blue Silver

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Sonny Rollins     Alfie He's Younger Than You Are

      Buddy Tate  The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate    Yesterdays

      Julian Lage The Layers  Double Southpaw

      Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective  Chapter Two Wishful Thinking

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Bedouin Trail

                  

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      This Is New

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Roy McGrath Menjune     Groove 4

      Joe Lovano  Trio Tapestry     Sparkle Lights

      Bill Carrothers   After Hrs Vol 4   Lost in the Stars

      Rene Marie  I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    Foi a Saudade

      Chuck Redd  Groove City Renewal

      Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top    If You Can't Call Don't Come

                  

      Sonny Stitt New York Jazz     Down Home Blues

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook   I Ain't Got Nothing But The Blues

      Woody Shaw  For Sure    Ginseng People

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Every Breath You Take

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     King Of Pain

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Wrapped Around Your Finger

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Tea In The Sahara

      James Clay  A Double Dose of Soul   Pockets

      Blue Mitchell     The Cup Bearers   Turquoise

      Steve Davis Update      Marie Antoinette

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

George Gershwin: Short Story (1925)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama (1994)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Joseph Fiala: Finale from English horn Concerto (1780)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte (1944)

Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1927)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Benjamin Frankel: Carriage and Pair (1950)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Every Time I Feel the Spirit'

George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'The Butterfly's Frolic' (1858)

Gerald Finzi: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1949)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

François Joseph Gossec: Offrande à la liberté (1792)

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

Darius Milhaud: Suite française (1945)

Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 (1929)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 1 in g (1809)

George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Cécile Chaminade: Les Sylvains (1892)

Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 2 'Bal de jeunes filles' (1933)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2 (1910)

Bruce Broughton: E-Flat Five Ways (2010)

Jean-Baptiste Davaux: Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs (1794)

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe: Daybreak (1912)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1853)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture (1907)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875)

Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Small Orchestra & Solo Violin (1927)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Winter 3 (2012)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Federico Mompou: Charmes (1921)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs (1902)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

