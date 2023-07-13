WCLV Program Guide 07-14-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Noah Haidu Standards All The Way
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition
Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself
Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge
Christine Jensen May Sun Wind Up
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me
S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You
John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird
New Directions New Directions Recorda Me
Ronnie Foster Reboot Reboot
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter
Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Ramona's Heart
Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams
Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv
Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes
Chicago Soul Jazz Collective On the Way to Be Free So Alive
Charles Fambrough The Charmer Little Man
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You
Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me
Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships
Russell Malone Snow Peas Sno' Peas
Joey Alexander Warna Lonely Streets
Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition
Zoot Sims Encounter Serenity
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Mark Levine Isla Black
Elio Villafranca Standing at the Crossroads Keep The Eye On The Bull
Pat Bianchi A Higher Standards Blue Silver
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Sonny Rollins Alfie He's Younger Than You Are
Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays
Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw
Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter Two Wishful Thinking
Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
Roy McGrath Menjune Groove 4
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights
Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Lost in the Stars
Rene Marie I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy
Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade
Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal
Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top If You Can't Call Don't Come
Sonny Stitt New York Jazz Down Home Blues
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Ain't Got Nothing But The Blues
Woody Shaw For Sure Ginseng People
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Wrapped Around Your Finger
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Tea In The Sahara
James Clay A Double Dose of Soul Pockets
Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Turquoise
Steve Davis Update Marie Antoinette
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)
George Gershwin: Short Story (1925)
Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama (1994)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)
Joseph Fiala: Finale from English horn Concerto (1780)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte (1944)
Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1927)
Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)
Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage (1738)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
Benjamin Frankel: Carriage and Pair (1950)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Every Time I Feel the Spirit'
George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'The Butterfly's Frolic' (1858)
Gerald Finzi: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1949)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
François Joseph Gossec: Offrande à la liberté (1792)
Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)
Darius Milhaud: Suite française (1945)
Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 (1929)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)
Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 1 in g (1809)
George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Cécile Chaminade: Les Sylvains (1892)
Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 2 'Bal de jeunes filles' (1933)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2 (1910)
Bruce Broughton: E-Flat Five Ways (2010)
Jean-Baptiste Davaux: Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs (1794)
Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe: Daybreak (1912)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1853)
Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)
Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture (1907)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)
Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875)
Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Small Orchestra & Solo Violin (1927)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Winter 3 (2012)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Federico Mompou: Charmes (1921)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs (1902)
Traditional: Red River Valley
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)