WCLV Program Guide 07-14-2023

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition

Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself

Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge

Christine Jensen May Sun Wind Up

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me

S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You

John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird

New Directions New Directions Recorda Me

Ronnie Foster Reboot Reboot

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Ramona's Heart

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv

Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes

Chicago Soul Jazz Collective On the Way to Be Free So Alive

Charles Fambrough The Charmer Little Man

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You

Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me

Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships

Russell Malone Snow Peas Sno' Peas

Joey Alexander Warna Lonely Streets

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition

Zoot Sims Encounter Serenity

Mark Levine Isla Black

Elio Villafranca Standing at the Crossroads Keep The Eye On The Bull

Pat Bianchi A Higher Standards Blue Silver

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Sonny Rollins Alfie He's Younger Than You Are

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw

Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter Two Wishful Thinking

Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

Roy McGrath Menjune Groove 4

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights

Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Lost in the Stars

Rene Marie I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade

Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal

Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top If You Can't Call Don't Come

Sonny Stitt New York Jazz Down Home Blues

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Ain't Got Nothing But The Blues

Woody Shaw For Sure Ginseng People

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Wrapped Around Your Finger

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Tea In The Sahara

James Clay A Double Dose of Soul Pockets

Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Turquoise

Steve Davis Update Marie Antoinette

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 10 in G (1770)

George Gershwin: Short Story (1925)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama (1994)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Joseph Fiala: Finale from English horn Concerto (1780)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte (1944)

Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1927)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 85 'Queen of France' (1785)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Benjamin Frankel: Carriage and Pair (1950)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Every Time I Feel the Spirit'

George Frederick Bristow: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'The Butterfly's Frolic' (1858)

Gerald Finzi: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1949)

François Joseph Gossec: Offrande à la liberté (1792)

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

Darius Milhaud: Suite française (1945)

Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 (1929)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Peter Cornelius: The Barber of Bagdad: Overture (1858)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 1 in g (1809)

George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Cécile Chaminade: Les Sylvains (1892)

Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 2 'Bal de jeunes filles' (1933)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2 (1910)

Bruce Broughton: E-Flat Five Ways (2010)

Jean-Baptiste Davaux: Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs (1794)

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985)

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe: Daybreak (1912)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1853)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Suite française: Ouverture (1907)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)

Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875)

Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Small Orchestra & Solo Violin (1927)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Winter 3 (2012)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737)

Federico Mompou: Charmes (1921)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs (1902)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)