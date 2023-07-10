Four Cleveland arts organizations receive more than $1 million each in Ohio ARPA grants

A second round of Ohio Arts Economic Relief Program grants sends another $20.4 million to 104 organizations around the state. The ARPA funds are part of a $5.83-billion appropriations bill signed earlier this year.

About a quarter of the grants went to Cuyahoga County organizations, with the three largest awards of $1.5 million going to the Cleveland Museum of Art, Playhouse Square Foundation and the Cleveland Orchestra's nonprofit arm, the Musical Arts Association. The Cleveland Play House also received close to $1.1 million.

Awards to Cuyahoga County organizations total more than $7 million, which is more than one third of the grants for this round.

The first round of grants went out in May, with the largest award in Cuyahoga County - $1.5 million - going to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The state has awarded more than $43 million of the $50 million in ARPA funding earmarked for the arts this year.

Groups in 33 counties received the most recent grants, which can be used toward salaries but also recruitment, training and operating costs.

The following awards go to arts and cultural organizations in Northeast Ohio:

ASHTABULA

Ashtabula Arts Center: $103,563.16

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Artists Archives of the Western Reserve: $23,786.00

Beck Center for the Arts: $286,240.00

Brite Cleveland: $16,970.00

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: $37,593.60

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland: $145,490.65

Cleveland Festival of Art and Technology: $73,810.22

City of Cleveland Heights: $106,564.85

The Cleveland Museum of Art: $1,500,000.00

The Cleveland Opera, Inc.: $13,243.10

Cleveland Play House: $1,048,286.80

Contemporary Youth Orchestra: $24,837.98

convergence-continuum: $10,065.00

ENCORE Chamber Music Institute: $36,114.15

The Ensemble Theater: $17,033.30

Friends of the McGaffin Carillon in University Circle: $4,607.27

Heights Youth Theatre: $8,132.08

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage: $311,937.20

The Movement Project Inc.: $8,156.46

Museum of Contemporary Art: $318,828.60

Musical Arts Association: $1,500,000.00

Naach Di Cleveland: $4,533.70

Playhouse Square Foundation: $1,500,000.00

Playwrights Local 4181: $4,809.05

The Shaker Historical Society: $25,860.00

GEAUGA COUNTY

Fairmount Center for the Arts: $61,536.80

LAKE COUNTY

The Fine Arts Association: $223,207.60

MAHONING COUNTY

The Butler Institute of American Art: $319,331.30

Youngstown Symphony Society Inc: $106,460.00

Opera Western Reserve: $12,035.60

RICHLAND

Mansfield Fine Arts Guild: $75,487.50

STARK

Canton Ballet: $93,038.80

North Canton Playhouse: $22,802.90

Players Guild of Canton: $65,180.00

Sing Stark: $14,972.50

SUMMIT

City of Akron: $20,216.50

Greater Akron Musical Association: $178,636.22

Hudson Community Choruses: $2,283.50

Summit Choral Society: $31,766.28

Twin Masks Performing Arts Center: $2,964.00

Weathervane Community Playhouse: $98,252.90

TUSCARAWAS

Kent State University, $63,718.56

TRUMBULL

JAC Management Group Packard LLC: $65,646.79