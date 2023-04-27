Things to do in NEO: Geauga Maple Festival, 'Ain’t Misbehavin’' and more

Geauga County Maple Festival

Celebrate another year of maple sugar production in Chardon. The 92nd annual Geauga County Maple Festival features much more than sweet treats. There’s an arts and craft show, lumberjack competition and parade as well as live music and rides. The festival opens Thursday, April 27, and continues through Sunday, April 30.



‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’

The Hanna Theatre is jumping with “Ain’t Misbehavin’” beginning Friday night. Step into 1930s Harlem with Great Lakes Theater’s production of this musical revue featuring the jazz of Thomas “Fats” Waller. In addition to the swinging beats, expect plenty of dancing. Performances run through May 21 in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square.



Kent American Roots Music Festival

Spend Friday night in Downtown Kent enjoying live music at 22 venues. The 5th annual Kent American Roots Music Festival features Americana, bluegrass and country performers from around the region. The lineup includes honkytonk from the Shootouts, Americana with hints of rock from Maura Rogers and the Bellows and “jamgrass” from Hunter Skeens and the Forerunners.



‘can I touch it?’

A new play explores the politics of the Black hair care industry and gentrification at Cleveland Public Theatre. Written by Francisca Da Silveira, “can i touch it?” runs through May 13, with a complementary photo exhibit documenting Black hair in black and white photography by Ryan Harris as well as a post-show talkback Sunday, April 30, featuring local entrepreneurs.



Arbor Day

Show your appreciation of trees this Arbor Day with a visit to the Cleveland Botanical Garden or Holden Arboretum. They are giving away tree seedlings as supplies last Friday, April 28, and admission is free as well. Be sure to take in the colorful spring blooms, including the redbud trees and Virginia bluebells.