Arts & Culture

Assembly for the Arts launches new fund for Cleveland artists

Ideastream Public Media | By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published March 17, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT
An artist working on a colorful painting.
wavebreakmedia
/
Shutterstock
Artists and collectives of all expressions can apply for the Creative Impact Fund, including but not limited to painting, writing, sculpture, photography, film and dance.

Applications are now open for a new funding opportunity through Cleveland-based nonprofit Assembly for the Arts. The Creative Impact Fund will award money to 16 artists.

The new funding opportunity comes from a $140,000 Support for Artists grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Ideastream Public Media also receives support from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.

The goal of the Creative Impact Fund is for artists to make transformational art throughout redlined communities in Cleveland and East Cleveland where investment in the arts is lacking, according to a news release from Assembly. In addition to promoting development and increased walkability in these areas, the funding aims to support the City of Cleveland’s Rescue and Transformation Plan.

Each recipient will receive $6,250 and project support from Assembly staff.

The fund is open to individuals or collectives practicing in all areas of creative expression. Applicants must be 18 or older and reside in Cuyahoga County. Priority will be given to applicants of color. The deadline to apply is May 7.

“As Assembly works to ‘expand the pie’ and increase equity in Cleveland’s arts and culture scene, we look forward to investing these public funds in underrepresented areas of Cleveland and East Cleveland,” Assembly president and CEO Jeremy V. Johnson said in the press release.

“Artists are an important part of the creative economy, and getting dollars into their hands helps them and the communities in which they create,” he said.

A jury will decide the awards and interested parties can attend information sessions March 22, 4 p.m., at East Cleveland Public Library, or April 3, 6 p.m., via Zoom.

