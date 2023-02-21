Akron moves forward with plans to create an electronic database of public art

The Akron Public Art Commission is looking to create an electronic database to catalog all of the public artwork in the city of Akron.

The database would help to identify and keep track of the numerous works of public art throughout the city and identify artwork that may need to be restored, said Summer Hall, community outreach coordinator and public art liaison.

“It’s just vibrant, and we have so many artists here in Akron. It’s not just someone that’s painted a mural or made a sculpture, it’s artists that are fashion designers, you know, photographers,” Hall said.

The commission is looking for an individual artist, collective or agency to provide professional services and assist in developing the database, Hall said.

The commission was established in 2020 and oversees the budget, strategy, collection, and administration for public art in the city, she said.

“The commission is dedicated to celebrating the cultural vitality of the people of Akron and promoting economic vibrancy throughout Akron through the integration of high-quality artwork into public places,” Hall said.

In addition to hiring someone to create and manage the electronic database, the Akron Public Art Comission website has an application where artists can submit public artwork ideas.

“I’m excited this is our first real project the public arts commission is taking on, and I look forward to being successful and to gather all of this information and share it with the world, you know, not just Akron, but with the world,” Hall said.

Hall said they wanted to create the database to ensure that Akron’s history can be viewed for many years to come.

“Art tells a story of the past, present and the future,” she said.

Applications for the electronic database position will be accepted until 1:00pm on Tuesday February 28th. Individuals can apply in-person at 166 S. High St., Suite 202, or online.

Their projected timeline says that the commission hopes to finalize their selection in early March, announce the selection in April, have 25% of the inventory accounted for by May, 75% completed in June, and all of documented by July.

