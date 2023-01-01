© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Kennedy Gotham

News Intern
Kennedy Gotham is a junior journalism major with a minor in media advocacy at Kent State University. She plans to graduate in May 2024.

Kennedy has spent her time at KSU working for Kent State's student media, TV2 and Kent Wired. She works as a producer, reporter, and anchor for TV2.

She has professional experience in producing while working on WKYC's "Good Company."

Kennedy hopes to work in production, writing or any form of storytelling for television, whether that be news or entertainment.

Email Kennedy or give her a call.