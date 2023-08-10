Former Canton water waste plant site proposed for a new Stark park

Canton officials are working with Stark Parks, the county’s park district, on a proposal to transform the site of its former wastewater treatment plant in Pike Township into a new park.

Following the termination of a lease of a property that was the site of 9 miles of equestrian trails, Stark Parks needed to find a new location for the trails.

“We are estimating we can get about 13 miles of equestrian tail on this property” said Dan Moeglin the Executive Director of Stark Parks. He said he is excited to work with the Canton to restore the 500-acre property that has been ignored.

John Highman, Canton’s Director of Public Service, said they are waiting for approval from Canton City Council and the Canton Parks Commission for a Joint Facility Development and Use agreement.

“Stark Parks would be taking the lead in developing you know the trail and any other items they might do there,” Highman said. The idea for the Joint agreement is to have both parties contribute to the development and maintenance of the land. He said the city would help to maintain the park.

Canton’s sewage treatment plant was located on the 500-acre property from 1916-1952. Sludge from the plant was dumped on the east side of the property.

“From the 90s and 2000s [the city] did a lot of remediation though working with Ohio EPA to do right by the property after its previous use,” Highman said.

The 500-acre plot of land features rolling hills, ponds and wildlife. It’s located in Pike Township but owned by Canton.

The property is surrounded by farms and homes. Moeglin said they have been asking the community for ideas and showing them possible plans for the park. He said ideas include a kayak launch for one of the ponds, an archery range and areas to bird watch.

“Some folks have questions or requests, ‘Hey please don’t put a parking lot right across the street from my house’, or ‘Keep a little buffer if you are going to have trails,’” Moeglin said after concerns were voiced at a Pike Township Zoning Board of Appeals meeting. Moeglin said they changed around some of the plans like providing buffers between the main road and trails.

Moeglin said they don't yet have a budget for the park and will use grants from other organizations as the project unfolds.

He called the park a “long-term development” but said he hopes to have some parts open by late spring, 2024.

“We think it will be a big draw and is really important for that part of our Stark County community.”