5 things to do in NEO: ‘STEW’ at Dobama, Bop Stop jazz and more

‘STEW’ at Dobama Theatre

A 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist, Zora Howard’s family drama takes us inside the Tucker family kitchen to spend a day in the life of three generations of African American women. “STEW” is onstage at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights through Sunday, Feb. 19, directed by Nina Domingue.

Chris Coles Trio at the Bop Stop

When Cleveland saxophonist Chris Coles isn’t teaching jazz at the University of Akron, he’s often out playing his horn. Catch Coles with bassist Jordan McBride and drummer Paul Samuels Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m., at the Bop Stop in Cleveland’s Hingetown district.

Magical Theatre Company welcomes Celtic Rush

With Saint Patrick’s Day one month away, the Magical Theatre Company in Barberton celebrates a little early with the Irish Caleigh band, Celtic Rush. Fiddles, tin whistles and bodhrans are on the menu as is a post-show celebration at Ignite Brewing Company Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Great Lakes Theater stages ‘Sense and Sensibility’

Janes Austen’s 19th century tale of the Dashwood sisters looking for love, “Sense and Sensibility,” gets a “Bridgerton” makeover with a dash of “Alice in Wonderland” in Great Lakes Theater’s new production. See what silliness ensues as Norland Park comes to life at the Hanna Theatre in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square through March 5.

Iditarod Trail Talks at Milan Public Library

Dog lovers can converge on the Milan Public Library to enjoy the history of Alaska’s famed Iditarod dogsled race. Dog sledding aficionado Eleanor Csizmadia shares her multimedia show Iditarod Trail Talks: The Last Great Race Saturday, Feb. 18, at 12 p.m.

