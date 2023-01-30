© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

East Meets West at CIM

Published January 30, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST
Todd Rosenberg/© Todd Rosenberg Photography
Todd Rosenberg Photography
3/6/15 9:59:24 PM Symphony Center Presents The Silk Road Project Yo-Yo Ma cello Kinan Azmeh, clarinet Jonathan Gandelsman, violin Colin Jacobsen, violin Nicholas Cords, viola Mike Block, cello Shawn Conley, bass Joseph Gramley, percussion Shane Shanahan, percussion Mark Suter. percussion Sandeep Das, tabla Kayhan Kalhor. kemancheh Cristina Pato. gaita and piano Kojiro Umezaki. shakuhachi Wu Tong. sheng and bawu Yang Wei. pipa

WCLV's Bill O'Connell speaks via Zoom with Mike Block and Sandeep Das about their Recital Friday Feb 3, 7:30pm in Mixon Hall, part of CIM's Guest Artist Series. They have performed for 10 years as a dynamic, cross-genre duo, performing music from Western Classical and North Indian Hindustani traditions, adaptations of music from around the world and their own original compositions.

Mike Block si a 2004 graduate of CIM, having studied with Richard Aaron, and earned a Masters at Juilliard. Mike is among the first cellists to adopt a strap to stand and move while performing. Using his patented design, The Block Strap. Mike was the first standing cellist to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Sandeep Das is one of the leading Tabla virtuosos in the world. His collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble for “Sing Me Home” won the 2016 Grammy for Best World Music Album. He runs the 'Das Tabla School' in Boston.

Recital tickets are free, but seating passes are required. 216.795.3211

