5 Things to do in NEO: MLK celebrations, Owl hike and more

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Every year, cultural, civic and science institutions honor Dr. King by inviting the community to enjoy their spaces, exhibits and attractions at no cost. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Center, Akron Art Museum, Akron Zoo and Cleveland Botanical Garden are just some of the places you can visit for free on Monday. At the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, visitors can enjoy “Discovery Day” focused on health-related exhibits and information.

Cleveland Orchestra salutes MLK

The Cleveland Orchestra celebrates Dr. King on Sunday, Jan. 15, with a concert including music by Black composers Florence Price and William L. Dawson as well as Aaron Copland’s tribute to President Abraham Lincoln, “A Lincoln Portrait.” During the performance, the orchestra will also present its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 2023 Community Service Awards at Severance. The audio will be broadcast on WCLV 90.3, WKSU 89.7 and streamed online at ideastream.org.

Classical in Canton

Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform special shows this week honoring a giant of the classical music world. On Friday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7:15 p.m., the musicians will play before showings of the film “Tár” at the Canton Palace Theatre. “Tár” centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra.

HOOT-enanny at Metroparks

On Saturday, Jan. 14, you can meet live owls up close, go on an owl-themed hike and see a variety of birds of prey at the Cleveland Metroparks' North Chagrin Nature Center from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will also be free flight demonstrations with guests from the Ohio School of Falconry. No registration required.

Football meets tubing at Hall of Fame Village

This is the final weekend of the inaugural Winter Blitz at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton. The centerpiece is "Touchdown Tubing Hill" where guests can swoosh down a 35-foot-high hill, through the goal posts and across the endzone at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. There's also a vendor crafts village and a chance to warm up inside the Hall of Fame itself, which is included in the ticket price.

