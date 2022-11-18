From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
WCLV Listeners Voted for Kayak's Story!
The voting was brisk, but WCLV listeners chose the story of Kayak, the puppy found in a box floating in a Texas river, as the Pet News of the Week. Finishing second was Frida, the yellow labrador who died recently after many years as a revered rescue dog in Mexico.
The next Pet News of the Week vote will take place Friday, Nov. 25 - vote before you head out to the sales!
Note: The photo is NOT of Kayak, though it is of a cute puppy in a box.