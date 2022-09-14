Cuyahoga Arts & Culture approves $1.65 million in ARPA grants

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture approved $1.65 million in COVID-19 relief funds for arts organizations at its board of trustees meeting Wednesday. The money was approved by Cuyahoga County Council earlier this year, and 149 groups made the cut. The American Rescue Plan Act funding was for organizations in good standing that had received a CAC grant of at least $3,000 over the past three years.

Each grant awarded was at least $2,000. The highest grants were for $75,000 each, given to the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Museum of Art, Playhouse Square Foundation and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

These ARPA grants are in addition to other support CAC awards to arts and cultural organizations through revenues from a county cigarette tax. Ideastream Public Media receives such support from CAC.

Cigarette tax revenues continue to decline annually and numbers shared at the board meeting show an 8.5 percent decrease so far this year.

CAC reports that organizations it works with saw a $171 million drop in revenue during the first 22 months of the pandemic.

CAC’s ARPA funding mirrors an additional $1.65 million council set aside for Assembly for the Arts. Those grants will go to individual artists and to for-profit arts organizations. The application period runs through September 30.

CUYAHOGA ARTS & CULTURE ARPA GRANTS

Abrepaso Flamenco: $2,000

Africa House International: $6,000

America Asian Pacific Islander Organization: $2,000

Apollo's Fire, the Cleveland Baroque Orchestra: $22,825

Art House: $7,910

Art of Me: $2,000

Art Therapy Studio: $13,090

Artists Archives of the Western Reserve: $8,910

Arts Impact – formerly Progressive Arts Alliance: $13,000

Arts Without Borders: $2,000

Assembly: $12,100

BAYarts: $14,190

Beck Center for the Arts: $24,335

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: $4,000

Bodwin Theatre Company: $2,000

BorderLight: $6,000

Brite Cleveland: $6,000

Broadway School: $8,310

Buck Out Foundation: $4,000

Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health: $6,000

Cassidy Theatre: $2,000

Celebrate the Arts Performance Academy: $2,000

Center for Arts-Inspired Learning: $20,760

Chagrin Arts: $4,000

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival: $6,000

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: $9,575

ChamberFest Cleveland: $6,000

Choral Arts Cleveland: $2,000

City Ballet of Cleveland: $2,000

CityMusic Cleveland: $6,000

Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers: $2,000

Cleveland Ballet: $15,480

Cleveland Botanical Garden: $31,670

Cleveland Chamber Choir: $4,000

Cleveland Chamber Music Society: $4,000

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society: $10,360

Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation: $6,000

Cleveland Inner City Ballet: $2,000

Cleveland Institute of Music: $68,465

Cleveland International Film Festival: $27,020

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra: $6,820

Cleveland Museum of Art: $75,000

Cleveland Museum of Natural History: $67,830

Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra: $2,000

Cleveland Photo Fest: $2,000

Cleveland Play House: $47,960

Cleveland POPS Orchestra: $14,225

Cleveland Print Room: $6,000

Cleveland Public Theatre: $22,570

Cleveland Restoration Society: $18,915

Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present and Future: $6,000

Cleveland Seed Bank: $2,000

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival: $2,000

Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project: $2,000

Cleveland Women's Orchestra: $2,000

Collective Arts Network (CAN Journal): $8,305

CollectivExpress: $2,000

Comité Mexicano: $2,000

Contemporary Youth Orchestra: $9,665

convergence-continuum: $4,000

DANCECleveland: $12,365

DANCEVERT: $2,000

Dancing Wheels: $11,105

Djapo Cultural Arts Institute: $6,000

Dobama Theatre: $12,325

Duffy Liturgical Dance Ensemble: $6,000

Dunham Tavern: $6,575

Edward E. Parker Museum of Art: $2,000

ENCORE Chamber Music: $6,000

Ensemble: $6,765

Foluke Cultural Arts Center, Inc.: $6,000

Friends of the McGaffin Carillon: $2,000

FRONT International: $6,000

Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble: $2,000

Great Lakes Science Center: $41,605

Great Lakes Theater: $31,225

Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation: $6,000

GroundWorks Dancetheater: $12,780

Heights Arts: $8,730

Heights Youth Theatre: $6,000

ICA Art Conservation: $20,345

India Fest USA: $2,000

Ingenuity: $10,785

Inlet Dance: $9,275

International Women's Air & Space Museum: $2,000

Italian Cultural Garden: $2,000

Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center: $6,000

Karamu House: $27,185

Kulture Kids: $2,000

Lake Erie Ink: $9,305

Lake Erie Institute: $2,000

Lake Erie Nature & Science Center: $18,190

Lakewood Young Filmmakers Academy: $2,000

LAND studio: $29,650

Larchmere PorchFest: $2,000

LatinUs Theater Company: $6,000

Les Délices: $6,000

Literary Cleveland: $6,000

Little Lumpy's Center for Educational Initiatives: $2,000

Local 4 Music Fund: $4,000

LYLESART: $2,000

Maelstrom Collaborative Arts: $4,000

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage: $27,620

Mojuba Dance Collective: $4,000

Morgan Papermaking: $10,685

MorrisonDance: $2,000

Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland: $27,150

Naach Di Cleveland: $2,000

Nature Center at Shaker Lakes: $18,120

Near West Theatre: $17,610

No Exit: $2,000

North Coast Men's Chorus: $7,660

Piano Cleveland: $16,550

Playhouse Square Foundation: $75,000

Playwrights Local: $4,000

Praxis Fiber Workshop: $6,000

Quire Cleveland: $4,000

Refresh Collective: $2,000

Renovare Music: $2,000

Restore Cleveland Hope: $2,000

Roberto Ocasio Foundation: $2,000

Roots of American Music: $7,910

Sankofa Fine Art Plus: $2,000

Shaker Historical Society: $6,460

Slovenian Museum and Archives: $4,000

SPACES: $10,265

Stellar Acrobatic Dance Academy: $2,000

STV Bavaria: $2,000

Suburban Symphony Orchestra: $2,000

Talespinner Children's Theatre: $4,000

The Brecksville Theater: $4,000

The Children's Museum of Cleveland: $21,360

The Cleveland Opera: $6,455

The Cleveland Orchestra: $75,000

The Movement Project: $2,000

The Music Settlement: $35,735

The Musical Theater Project: $12,910

The Rainey Institute: $19,585

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum: $75,000

The Singing Angels: $8,890

Trobár Medieval: $2,000

Valley Art Center: $9,990

Verb Ballets: $11,715

VIVA Bavaria: $2,000

Wake Up and Live's Actor's Studio: $2,000

Waterloo Arts: $6,000

West Shore Chorale: $2,000

Women in History: $2,000

Zygote Press: $8,830

Copyright 2022 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.