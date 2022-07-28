5 Things to do in NEO: SERBFESTAkron, Fairview Park Summerfest and more

SERBFESTAkron

Celebrate Serbian culture with ethnic food, dancing some kolo and touring church iconography at the St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Akron this weekend. Experience Serbian hospitality at the 84th Serbian Festival July 30-31.

Scene Ale Fest 2022

The 12th annual Scene Ale Fest 2022 returns to Lincoln Park in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. Enjoy over 100 beers from Alaskan Husky to Millersburg Red Ale and music artists including the Spazmactics, Guy Snowdon and more Saturday, 12-5 p.m.

‘John & Jen’

The Western Reserve Playhouse presents the musical “John & Jen.” Enjoy a story about an American family set between 1950 and 1990. This musical brings both emotion and laughter, with performances in Bath through this weekend.

Fairview Park Summerfest

The 25th traditional music fest is coming back to Bolhken Park in Fairview Park. Enjoy food, fireworks, carnival rides, live entertainment and vendors. The Fairview Park Summerfest is July 28-31.

Streetsboro Family Days

The Streetsboro Family Days celebrate their 20th anniversary this week. Enjoy vendors and live entertainment from the Random Strangers, Southern Cross and more. Festival activities also include the Car, Bike and Truck show and the annual Pet Petacular contest July 28-31.

