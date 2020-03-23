Classical Kids Music Lessons
Looking for resources for musical activites with children? Check out these from our friends at Classical MPR:
Classical Kids Music Lessons: With school canceled across many parts of the United States, it can be hard to fill your kids’ days. Classical MPR is here to help! Every day, they'll post a fun, listening-based lesson created by Classical MPR’s education specialist. Have some fun, learn something new, and introduce kids to the joys of classical music.
Classical Kids Storytime: Give kids a soundtrack as big as their imaginations with these classic stories with a classical music twist. Perfect for bedtime, screen-free time or anytime.
Classical15: Let's give our kids at least 15 minutes of Classical music every day. Classical 15® is Classical MPR’s effort to introduce children to the joys of classical music. Its purpose is to enrich lives of children with classical music’s proven power. It’s a small, simple commitment for us and the impact potentially huge for them.