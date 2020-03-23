Looking for resources for musical activites with children? Check out these from our friends at Classical MPR:

Classical Kids Music Lessons : With school canceled across many parts of the United States, it can be hard to fill your kids’ days. Classical MPR is here to help! Every day, they'll post a fun, listening-based lesson created by Classical MPR’s education specialist. Have some fun, learn something new, and introduce kids to the joys of classical music.

Classical Kids Storytime : Give kids a soundtrack as big as their imaginations with these classic stories with a classical music twist. Perfect for bedtime, screen-free time or anytime.