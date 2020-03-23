© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published March 23, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
[Kristina Paparo / Unsplash]

Looking for resources for musical activites with children?  Check out these from our friends at Classical MPR:

Classical Kids Music Lessons: With school canceled across many parts of the United States, it can be hard to fill your kids’ days.  Classical MPR is here to help!  Every day, they'll post a fun, listening-based lesson created by Classical MPR’s education specialist. Have some fun, learn something new, and introduce kids to the joys of classical music.

Classical Kids Storytime: Give kids a soundtrack as big as their imaginations with these classic stories with a classical music twist. Perfect for bedtime, screen-free time or anytime.

Classical15: Let's give our kids at least 15 minutes of Classical music every day. Classical 15® is Classical MPR’s effort to introduce children to the joys of classical music. Its purpose is to enrich lives of children with classical music’s proven power. It’s a small, simple commitment for us and the impact potentially huge for them.

