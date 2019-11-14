Arts Groups Share $11.8M In Funding From Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

Just under $12 million in grant funding is going to area orchestras, dance groups and other cultural organizations in 2020 from the cigarette tax revenue distributed by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture (CAC). The grantees were revealed at the CAC board meeting Wednesday night.

Sixty-five arts non-profits will share a little over $10 million in the form of general operating support (GOS). There are four new GOS grantees this year: Ingenuity Cleveland, Ensemble Theater, the Art Therapy Studio and Dunham Tavern. Another $1.6 million will fund special projects.

CAC's interim executive director Jill Paulsen notes that, for the first time, all project grant recipients were asked to identify themselves according to the diversity of their leadership and whom they serve.

“We had 34 percent of our organizations and project support [recipients] identify as being run, led by and for people of color. So, I think that's a great new data point for us,” she said.

The board's enthusiasm over the grant announcements was somewhat tempered by a financial report tracking how cigarette revenues continue to decline. While community efforts are afoot elsewhere to identify future sources of arts funding, Paulsen said CAC is putting limits on its grants to spread the remaining money to more recipients. Project grants are now capped at $25,000 (down from $30,000) and GOS funding will go no higher than last year's grants. $1,164,989 to Playhouse Square was the highest.

“This year was the first year we did put a cap on our grant making,” Paulsen said. “The largest grant was capped so that we could begin to try to move some dollars downward to understand that organizations of all sizes are important.”

ideastream receives support from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture

Here's a listing of the 2020 grant recipients

Grant Recipient Grant Amount AfricaHouse International $4,000 America Asian Pacific Islander Organization $4,000 America SCORES Cleveland $12,485 American Hungarian Friends of Scouting $8,883 Apollo's Fire $104,031 Aradhana Committee $21,150 Art House $19,641 Art Song Festival $4,000 Art Therapy Studio $45,545 Artists Archives of the Western Reserve $23,401 Arts Cleveland $54,131 Arts in Strongsville $5,000 Arts Renaissance Tremont $4,000 ATNSC: Center for Healing & Creative Leadership* $4,000 Baldwin Wallace University $20,200 Baseball Heritage Museum $5,000 Bay Village Community Band $2,800 BAYarts $57,017 Beachwood Arts Council $3,668 Beachwood Historical Society $4,000 Beck Center for the Arts $129,016 Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging $4,000 Berea Arts Fest $4,000 Bethlehem Community Health* $4,000 Big Creek Connects $2,000 Blazing River Freedom Band $1,000 Bodwin Theatre Company* $4,000

BorderLight Festival of International Theatre Cleveland $4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland $21,400 Brite Cleveland $22,250 Broadway School of Music and the Arts $19,553 Brooklyn Heights Service Clubs $4,000 Burning River Baroque $4,000 Burten, Bell, Carr, Development $4,000 Campus District Inc. $2,500 Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation $13,450 Case Western Reserve University $5,000 Catholic Charities Corporation $4,000 Cavani String Quartet $10,682 Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District $5,000 Celebrate the Arts Performance Academy $4,000 Center for Arts-Inspired Learning $95,371 Cesear's Forum $5,000 Chagrin Documentary Film Festival $21,400 Chagrin Foundation for Arts & Culture $11,826 Chagrin Valley Little Theatre $31,854 ChamberFest Cleveland $20,550 Children's Museum of Cleveland $69,804 Choral Arts Society of Cleveland $5,000 CityMusic Cleveland $25,000 Cleveland Ballet $19,800 Cleveland Botanical Garden $193,947 Cleveland Chamber Choir $4,000 Cleveland Chamber Collective $4,000 Cleveland Chamber Music Society $11,452 Cleveland Chamber Symphony $5,000 Cleveland Classical Guitar Society $25,000

Cleveland Clinic $5,000 Cleveland Composers Guild $5,000 Cleveland Contemporary Chinese Culture Association $14,006 Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation $11,144 Cleveland Grays Armory Museum $4,000 Cleveland Institute of Art $548,585 Cleveland Institute of Music $547,099 Cleveland International Film Festival $151,398 Cleveland International Piano Competition $56,170 Cleveland Jazz Orchestra $27,492 Cleveland Kids' Book Bank $3,000 Cleveland Leadership Center $5,000 Cleveland Museum of Art $936,686 Cleveland Museum of Natural History $492,147 Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra $4,000 Cleveland Play House $313,809 Cleveland POPS Orchestra $62,803 Cleveland Print Room $25,000 Cleveland Public Theatre $104,107 Cleveland Rape Crisis Center $5,000 Cleveland Restoration Society $71,797 Cleveland Rocks: Past Present and Future $5,000 Cleveland School of the Arts Board of Trustees $13,948 Cleveland Seed Bank $5,000 Cleveland Shakespeare Festival $4,000 Cleveland TOPS Swingband $5,000 Cleveland Treatment Center $5,000 Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project* $5,000 Cleveland Vegan Society $5,000 Cleveland Women's Orchestra $4,000

CollectivExpress $4,000 Connecting for Kids $5,000 Contemporary Youth Orchestra $29,216 convergence-continuum $8,608 Coventry Village Special Improvement District $5,000 Cudell Improvement $4,000 Cuyahoga River Community Planning $5,000 DANCECleveland $48,961 DANCEVERT $4,000 Dancing Classrooms Northeast Ohio $3,444 Dancing Wheels $37,315 Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization $9,977 Doan Brook Watershed Partnership $21,950 Dobama Theatre $45,877 Downtown Cleveland Alliance $21,100 Duffy Liturgical Dance Ensemble $11,433 Dunham Tavern Museum $20,370 Earth and Air: String Orchestra* $3,200 Edward E. Parker Museum of Art $4,000 Eliza Bryant Village $5,000 ENCORE Chamber Music Institute $4,000 Ensemble Theatre $14,201 Environmental Health Watch $5,000 Errin Ministries $5,000 Esperanza $5,000 Euclid Beach Park Now $4,000 Famicos Foundation $4,900 Far West Center $5,000 FOCUS ON EDUCATION $4,000 Folknet $4,000

Foluke Cultural Arts Center $9,262 Food Strong* $5,000 Friends of Euclid Creek Watershed $1,080 Friends of the East Cleveland Public Library $4,000 From Me 2 U $5,000 FrontLine Service $4,980 Front Steps Housing and Services $5,000 FutureHeights $5,000 Gardening in the District* $4,000 Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble $5,000 Graffiti HeArt* $4,000 Great Lakes Science Center $250,265 Great Lakes Theater $181,437 Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association $14,065 Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation $11,125 GroundWorks DanceTheater $44,633 Harvard Community Services Center $5,000 Hasani Management* $4,000 Heights Arts $25,111 Heights Youth Theatre $15,609 Henry Johnson Center* $5,000 Hispanic Alliance $5,000 Hispanic Business Center $4,000 Hispanic Police Officers' Association* $4,000 Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation $5,000 Hospice of the Western Reserve $22,550 ICA - Art Conservation $80,198 ideastream $618,996 iN Education* $4,000 India Festival USA $4,000

Ingenuity $37,379 Inlet Dance Theatre $25,634 International Community Council $5,000 International Women's Air & Space Museum $5,000 Italian Cultural Garden Foundation $4,000 Jennings Center for Older Adults $9,119 Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland Ohio $5,000 Jewish Federation of Cleveland $20,350 Jones Road Family Development Corporation $13,225 Joseph's Home* $1,000 Joyful Noise Neighborhood Music School $3,600 Judson Services $21,400 Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center $7,982 Karamu House $90,349 Kulture Kids $13,287 Lake City Fuse $5,000 Lake Erie Ink $24,076 Lake Erie Native American Council $5,000 Lake Erie Nature & Science Center $77,226 Lake View Cemetery Foundation $4,000 LakewoodAlive $4,000 Lakewood Historical Society $12,674 LAND studio $157,993 Larchmere PorchFest $5,000 LatinUs Theater Company $5,000 Les Délices $20,500 Lexington-Bell Community Center $15,160 LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland $5,000 Literary Cleveland $12,488 Little Italy Redevelopment Corporation $3,600

Little Lumpy's Center for Educational Initiatives* $4,000 LYLESART $5,000 Maelstrom Collaborative Arts $8,833 Malachi Center $3,600 Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage $132,993 Mandel Jewish Community Center $19,850 May Dugan Center $5,000 Mercury Theatre Company $22,400 Merrick House $4,000 MidTown Cleveland $6,457 Morgan Conservatory $24,830 MorrisonDance $5,000 Mt. Pleasant NOW Development Corporation $5,000 Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland $139,190 Music and Art at Trinity Cathedral $14,291 Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics $6,272 NAMI Greater Cleveland $5,000 Nature Center at Shaker Lakes $73,567 Near West Theatre $60,049 Negative Space Gallery $4,000 New Avenues to Independence $4,354 NewBridge Cleveland $22,750 No Exit $5,000 North Coast Men's Chorus $25,341 North Union Farmers Market $5,000 Northeast Ohio Alliance for Hope* $4,000 Notes for Notes $5,000 Ohio City Incorporated $4,000 Open Doors Academy $22,700 Organization of Chinese Americans Greater Cleveland $5,000

P.A.L.S. for Healing $5,000 Parma Area Fine Arts Council $2,000 Parma Heights Historical Society* $4,000 Playhouse Square $1,164,989 Playwrights Local $6,478 Polish Village Parma $5,000 Praxis: Integrated Fiber Workshop $11,272 Progressive Arts Alliance $49,127 Quire Cleveland $4,000 Rainey Institute $79,915 Reaching Heights $5,000 Refresh Collective $5,000 Restore Cleveland Hope $4,000 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum $748,681 RollinBuckeyez Foundation $5,000 Roots of American Music $20,873 Sankofa Fine Art Plus $5,000 Schuhplattler und Trachtenverein Bavaria $4,000 Shaker Arts Council $5,000 Shaker Historical Society $13,475 Shore Cultural Centre $7,264 Slavic Village Development $11,497 Slovenian Museum and Archives $5,000 SOS: Strengthening Our Students $3,600 SPACES $34,197 Suburban Symphony Orchestra $4,000 Symphony West $4,000 Talespinner Children's Theatre $13,055 Tender Hearts Crusades* $5,000 The Brecksville Theatre $12,593

The Cassidy Theatre $17,168 The City Club of Cleveland $16,667 The Cleveland Opera $16,693 The Cleveland Orchestra $1,045,644 The Harvard Square Center $4,000 The Movement Project $4,000 The Music Settlement $180,052 The Musical Theater Project $43,848 The Refugee Response* $5,000 The Roberto Ocasio Foundation $4,000 The Sculpture Center $16,624 The Singing Angels $29,610 Thea Bowman Center $5,000 Transformer Station $19,500 Tremont West Development Corporation $6,163 Ukrainian Museum-Archives $15,280 Union Miles Development Corporation $5,000 University Circle Inc. $20,000 University Hospitals $20,800 UpStage Players $5,000 Ursuline College $5,000 Valley Art Center $33,940 Verb Ballets $39,864 Wake Up And Live’s Actors Studio $4,000 Waterloo Arts $15,442 West Creek Conservancy $4,000 West Shore Chorale $5,000 West Side Catholic Center $5,000 West Side Community House $25,000 Western Reserve Chorale $4,000

Western Reserve Fire Museum $5,000 Western Reserve Historical Society $216,835 Western Reserve Land Conservancy $4,000 Westlake Chinese Culture Association $4,000 Westlake-Westshore Arts Council* $2,230 Westown Community Development Corporation $5,000 Windsong, Cleveland's Feminist Chorus* $5,000 Women In History $2,400 Woodland Cemetery Foundation $4,000 Zygote Press $29,743

*Denotes first time CAC grant recipient.