Arts Groups Share $11.8M In Funding From Cuyahoga Arts & Culture
Just under $12 million in grant funding is going to area orchestras, dance groups and other cultural organizations in 2020 from the cigarette tax revenue distributed by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture (CAC). The grantees were revealed at the CAC board meeting Wednesday night.
Sixty-five arts non-profits will share a little over $10 million in the form of general operating support (GOS). There are four new GOS grantees this year: Ingenuity Cleveland, Ensemble Theater, the Art Therapy Studio and Dunham Tavern. Another $1.6 million will fund special projects.
CAC's interim executive director Jill Paulsen notes that, for the first time, all project grant recipients were asked to identify themselves according to the diversity of their leadership and whom they serve.
“We had 34 percent of our organizations and project support [recipients] identify as being run, led by and for people of color. So, I think that's a great new data point for us,” she said.
The board's enthusiasm over the grant announcements was somewhat tempered by a financial report tracking how cigarette revenues continue to decline. While community efforts are afoot elsewhere to identify future sources of arts funding, Paulsen said CAC is putting limits on its grants to spread the remaining money to more recipients. Project grants are now capped at $25,000 (down from $30,000) and GOS funding will go no higher than last year's grants. $1,164,989 to Playhouse Square was the highest.
“This year was the first year we did put a cap on our grant making,” Paulsen said. “The largest grant was capped so that we could begin to try to move some dollars downward to understand that organizations of all sizes are important.”
ideastream receives support from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
Here's a listing of the 2020 grant recipients
|
Grant Recipient
|
Grant Amount
|
AfricaHouse International
|
$4,000
|
America Asian Pacific Islander Organization
|
$4,000
|
America SCORES Cleveland
|
$12,485
|
American Hungarian Friends of Scouting
|
$8,883
|
Apollo's Fire
|
$104,031
|
Aradhana Committee
|
$21,150
|
Art House
|
$19,641
|
Art Song Festival
|
$4,000
|
Art Therapy Studio
|
$45,545
|
Artists Archives of the Western Reserve
|
$23,401
|
Arts Cleveland
|
$54,131
|
Arts in Strongsville
|
$5,000
|
Arts Renaissance Tremont
|
$4,000
|
ATNSC: Center for Healing & Creative Leadership*
|
$4,000
|
Baldwin Wallace University
|
$20,200
|
Baseball Heritage Museum
|
$5,000
|
Bay Village Community Band
|
$2,800
|
BAYarts
|
$57,017
|
Beachwood Arts Council
|
$3,668
|
Beachwood Historical Society
|
$4,000
|
Beck Center for the Arts
|
$129,016
|
Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging
|
$4,000
|
Berea Arts Fest
|
$4,000
|
Bethlehem Community Health*
|
$4,000
|
Big Creek Connects
|
$2,000
|
Blazing River Freedom Band
|
$1,000
|
Bodwin Theatre Company*
|
$4,000
|
BorderLight Festival of International Theatre Cleveland
|
$4,000
|
Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland
|
$21,400
|
Brite Cleveland
|
$22,250
|
Broadway School of Music and the Arts
|
$19,553
|
Brooklyn Heights Service Clubs
|
$4,000
|
Burning River Baroque
|
$4,000
|
Burten, Bell, Carr, Development
|
$4,000
|
Campus District Inc.
|
$2,500
|
Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation
|
$13,450
|
Case Western Reserve University
|
$5,000
|
Catholic Charities Corporation
|
$4,000
|
Cavani String Quartet
|
$10,682
|
Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District
|
$5,000
|
Celebrate the Arts Performance Academy
|
$4,000
|
Center for Arts-Inspired Learning
|
$95,371
|
Cesear's Forum
|
$5,000
|
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
|
$21,400
|
Chagrin Foundation for Arts & Culture
|
$11,826
|
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre
|
$31,854
|
ChamberFest Cleveland
|
$20,550
|
Children's Museum of Cleveland
|
$69,804
|
Choral Arts Society of Cleveland
|
$5,000
|
CityMusic Cleveland
|
$25,000
|
Cleveland Ballet
|
$19,800
|
Cleveland Botanical Garden
|
$193,947
|
Cleveland Chamber Choir
|
$4,000
|
Cleveland Chamber Collective
|
$4,000
|
Cleveland Chamber Music Society
|
$11,452
|
Cleveland Chamber Symphony
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Classical Guitar Society
|
$25,000
|
Cleveland Clinic
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Composers Guild
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Contemporary Chinese Culture Association
|
$14,006
|
Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation
|
$11,144
|
Cleveland Grays Armory Museum
|
$4,000
|
Cleveland Institute of Art
|
$548,585
|
Cleveland Institute of Music
|
$547,099
|
Cleveland International Film Festival
|
$151,398
|
Cleveland International Piano Competition
|
$56,170
|
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra
|
$27,492
|
Cleveland Kids' Book Bank
|
$3,000
|
Cleveland Leadership Center
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Museum of Art
|
$936,686
|
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
|
$492,147
|
Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra
|
$4,000
|
Cleveland Play House
|
$313,809
|
Cleveland POPS Orchestra
|
$62,803
|
Cleveland Print Room
|
$25,000
|
Cleveland Public Theatre
|
$104,107
|
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Restoration Society
|
$71,797
|
Cleveland Rocks: Past Present and Future
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland School of the Arts Board of Trustees
|
$13,948
|
Cleveland Seed Bank
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Shakespeare Festival
|
$4,000
|
Cleveland TOPS Swingband
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Treatment Center
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project*
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Vegan Society
|
$5,000
|
Cleveland Women's Orchestra
|
$4,000
|
CollectivExpress
|
$4,000
|
Connecting for Kids
|
$5,000
|
Contemporary Youth Orchestra
|
$29,216
|
convergence-continuum
|
$8,608
|
Coventry Village Special Improvement District
|
$5,000
|
Cudell Improvement
|
$4,000
|
Cuyahoga River Community Planning
|
$5,000
|
DANCECleveland
|
$48,961
|
DANCEVERT
|
$4,000
|
Dancing Classrooms Northeast Ohio
|
$3,444
|
Dancing Wheels
|
$37,315
|
Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization
|
$9,977
|
Doan Brook Watershed Partnership
|
$21,950
|
Dobama Theatre
|
$45,877
|
Downtown Cleveland Alliance
|
$21,100
|
Duffy Liturgical Dance Ensemble
|
$11,433
|
Dunham Tavern Museum
|
$20,370
|
Earth and Air: String Orchestra*
|
$3,200
|
Edward E. Parker Museum of Art
|
$4,000
|
Eliza Bryant Village
|
$5,000
|
ENCORE Chamber Music Institute
|
$4,000
|
Ensemble Theatre
|
$14,201
|
Environmental Health Watch
|
$5,000
|
Errin Ministries
|
$5,000
|
Esperanza
|
$5,000
|
Euclid Beach Park Now
|
$4,000
|
Famicos Foundation
|
$4,900
|
Far West Center
|
$5,000
|
FOCUS ON EDUCATION
|
$4,000
|
Folknet
|
$4,000
|
Foluke Cultural Arts Center
|
$9,262
|
Food Strong*
|
$5,000
|
Friends of Euclid Creek Watershed
|
$1,080
|
Friends of the East Cleveland Public Library
|
$4,000
|
From Me 2 U
|
$5,000
|
FrontLine Service
|
$4,980
|
Front Steps Housing and Services
|
$5,000
|
FutureHeights
|
$5,000
|
Gardening in the District*
|
$4,000
|
Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble
|
$5,000
|
Graffiti HeArt*
|
$4,000
|
Great Lakes Science Center
|
$250,265
|
Great Lakes Theater
|
$181,437
|
Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association
|
$14,065
|
Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation
|
$11,125
|
GroundWorks DanceTheater
|
$44,633
|
Harvard Community Services Center
|
$5,000
|
Hasani Management*
|
$4,000
|
Heights Arts
|
$25,111
|
Heights Youth Theatre
|
$15,609
|
Henry Johnson Center*
|
$5,000
|
Hispanic Alliance
|
$5,000
|
Hispanic Business Center
|
$4,000
|
Hispanic Police Officers' Association*
|
$4,000
|
Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation
|
$5,000
|
Hospice of the Western Reserve
|
$22,550
|
ICA - Art Conservation
|
$80,198
|
ideastream
|
$618,996
|
iN Education*
|
$4,000
|
India Festival USA
|
$4,000
|
Ingenuity
|
$37,379
|
Inlet Dance Theatre
|
$25,634
|
International Community Council
|
$5,000
|
International Women's Air & Space Museum
|
$5,000
|
Italian Cultural Garden Foundation
|
$4,000
|
Jennings Center for Older Adults
|
$9,119
|
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland Ohio
|
$5,000
|
Jewish Federation of Cleveland
|
$20,350
|
Jones Road Family Development Corporation
|
$13,225
|
Joseph's Home*
|
$1,000
|
Joyful Noise Neighborhood Music School
|
$3,600
|
Judson Services
|
$21,400
|
Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center
|
$7,982
|
Karamu House
|
$90,349
|
Kulture Kids
|
$13,287
|
Lake City Fuse
|
$5,000
|
Lake Erie Ink
|
$24,076
|
Lake Erie Native American Council
|
$5,000
|
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center
|
$77,226
|
Lake View Cemetery Foundation
|
$4,000
|
LakewoodAlive
|
$4,000
|
Lakewood Historical Society
|
$12,674
|
LAND studio
|
$157,993
|
Larchmere PorchFest
|
$5,000
|
LatinUs Theater Company
|
$5,000
|
Les Délices
|
$20,500
|
Lexington-Bell Community Center
|
$15,160
|
LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland
|
$5,000
|
Literary Cleveland
|
$12,488
|
Little Italy Redevelopment Corporation
|
$3,600
|
Little Lumpy's Center for Educational Initiatives*
|
$4,000
|
LYLESART
|
$5,000
|
Maelstrom Collaborative Arts
|
$8,833
|
Malachi Center
|
$3,600
|
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
|
$132,993
|
Mandel Jewish Community Center
|
$19,850
|
May Dugan Center
|
$5,000
|
Mercury Theatre Company
|
$22,400
|
Merrick House
|
$4,000
|
MidTown Cleveland
|
$6,457
|
Morgan Conservatory
|
$24,830
|
MorrisonDance
|
$5,000
|
Mt. Pleasant NOW Development Corporation
|
$5,000
|
Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland
|
$139,190
|
Music and Art at Trinity Cathedral
|
$14,291
|
Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics
|
$6,272
|
NAMI Greater Cleveland
|
$5,000
|
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes
|
$73,567
|
Near West Theatre
|
$60,049
|
Negative Space Gallery
|
$4,000
|
New Avenues to Independence
|
$4,354
|
NewBridge Cleveland
|
$22,750
|
No Exit
|
$5,000
|
North Coast Men's Chorus
|
$25,341
|
North Union Farmers Market
|
$5,000
|
Northeast Ohio Alliance for Hope*
|
$4,000
|
Notes for Notes
|
$5,000
|
Ohio City Incorporated
|
$4,000
|
Open Doors Academy
|
$22,700
|
Organization of Chinese Americans Greater Cleveland
|
$5,000
|
P.A.L.S. for Healing
|
$5,000
|
Parma Area Fine Arts Council
|
$2,000
|
Parma Heights Historical Society*
|
$4,000
|
Playhouse Square
|
$1,164,989
|
Playwrights Local
|
$6,478
|
Polish Village Parma
|
$5,000
|
Praxis: Integrated Fiber Workshop
|
$11,272
|
Progressive Arts Alliance
|
$49,127
|
Quire Cleveland
|
$4,000
|
Rainey Institute
|
$79,915
|
Reaching Heights
|
$5,000
|
Refresh Collective
|
$5,000
|
Restore Cleveland Hope
|
$4,000
|
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
|
$748,681
|
RollinBuckeyez Foundation
|
$5,000
|
Roots of American Music
|
$20,873
|
Sankofa Fine Art Plus
|
$5,000
|
Schuhplattler und Trachtenverein Bavaria
|
$4,000
|
Shaker Arts Council
|
$5,000
|
Shaker Historical Society
|
$13,475
|
Shore Cultural Centre
|
$7,264
|
Slavic Village Development
|
$11,497
|
Slovenian Museum and Archives
|
$5,000
|
SOS: Strengthening Our Students
|
$3,600
|
SPACES
|
$34,197
|
Suburban Symphony Orchestra
|
$4,000
|
Symphony West
|
$4,000
|
Talespinner Children's Theatre
|
$13,055
|
Tender Hearts Crusades*
|
$5,000
|
The Brecksville Theatre
|
$12,593
|
The Cassidy Theatre
|
$17,168
|
The City Club of Cleveland
|
$16,667
|
The Cleveland Opera
|
$16,693
|
The Cleveland Orchestra
|
$1,045,644
|
The Harvard Square Center
|
$4,000
|
The Movement Project
|
$4,000
|
The Music Settlement
|
$180,052
|
The Musical Theater Project
|
$43,848
|
The Refugee Response*
|
$5,000
|
The Roberto Ocasio Foundation
|
$4,000
|
The Sculpture Center
|
$16,624
|
The Singing Angels
|
$29,610
|
Thea Bowman Center
|
$5,000
|
Transformer Station
|
$19,500
|
Tremont West Development Corporation
|
$6,163
|
Ukrainian Museum-Archives
|
$15,280
|
Union Miles Development Corporation
|
$5,000
|
University Circle Inc.
|
$20,000
|
University Hospitals
|
$20,800
|
UpStage Players
|
$5,000
|
Ursuline College
|
$5,000
|
Valley Art Center
|
$33,940
|
Verb Ballets
|
$39,864
|
Wake Up And Live’s Actors Studio
|
$4,000
|
Waterloo Arts
|
$15,442
|
West Creek Conservancy
|
$4,000
|
West Shore Chorale
|
$5,000
|
West Side Catholic Center
|
$5,000
|
West Side Community House
|
$25,000
|
Western Reserve Chorale
|
$4,000
|
Western Reserve Fire Museum
|
$5,000
|
Western Reserve Historical Society
|
$216,835
|
Western Reserve Land Conservancy
|
$4,000
|
Westlake Chinese Culture Association
|
$4,000
|
Westlake-Westshore Arts Council*
|
$2,230
|
Westown Community Development Corporation
|
$5,000
|
Windsong, Cleveland's Feminist Chorus*
|
$5,000
|
Women In History
|
$2,400
|
Woodland Cemetery Foundation
|
$4,000
|
Zygote Press
|
$29,743
*Denotes first time CAC grant recipient.