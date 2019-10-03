New Russo Brothers Film 'Cherry' Confirmed for Cleveland

Production of the new Russo Brothers film "Cherry" is coming to Northeast Ohio after all.

Coming off of their record-breaking success with this summer's box office hit, "Avengers: Endgame," the Cleveland-born brothers originally announced they would film Nico Walker's 2018 best-selling novel here, this fall. But, Anthony Russo said those plans fell through in August after the Ohio legislature temporarily pulled the state film tax credit out of the budget.

In an e-mail this afternoon, a spokesperson told ideastream that "most of the shooting is now in Cleveland and not in Californina as the benefits have changed in Ohio."