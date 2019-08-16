Russo Brothers' Plans to Film 'Cherry' in Cleveland Fall Through

Los Angeles will be standing in for Cleveland this fall as production of a high-profile film by native sons Joe and Anthony Russo will no longer be shot here. After their global hit "Avengers: Endgame," the duo turned their attention to a movie adaptation of the novel "Cherry," by Clevelander Nico Walker.

The brothers signed British actor Tom Holland to play the lead and were planning to start shooting the movie in Northeast Ohio in October. Anthony Russo said those plans recently fell through when the state legislature temporarily pulled the film tax credit out of the budget.

"While we believed there was a chance that the tax incentive was going to be re-instated in Ohio, we didn't know for sure, and we had to develop some plan B's,” Russo said. “We ended up qualifying for the California tax incentive and being able to shoot in L.A. We also ended up qualifying for the Ohio tax incentive, but by the time they reinstated it, it was too late for us to change tracks."

Russo says some establishing shots for the movie may still be filmed here.