Apollo’s Fire Season Previews on WCLV’s “Musical Passions”
This Sunday (10/6) on WCLV (9-10 a.m. EDT), WCLV’s Musical Passions program with Eric Kisch shares the studio with Jeannette Sorrell, Music Director of Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s baroque orchestra. The program will be a special preview of the ensemble’s concert season with musical selections to provide a foretaste of the variety of music to be presented in concert during the coming months.
Composers to be represented will range from Anonymous, that prolific composer of the Medieval period, to celebrated names like Bach and Handel. On this Sunday’s program, for selections that have not yet been recorded by Apollo’s Fire, Eric will be presenting alternate performances in keeping with his weekly goal of presenting “great recordings of the finest artists from this and the last century.” Apollo’s Fire will continue its practice of performing in various venues throughout the area, as listed below. Learn of works, artists and ticket availability by following this link.
Program 1: Echoes of Venice
Thursday, October 17, 7:30pm – The BATH Church, UCC
Friday, October 18, 8:00pm – Trinity Cathedral, CLEVELAND
Saturday, October 19, 8:00pm – First Baptist Church, SHAKER HEIGHTS
Sunday, October 20, 4:00pm – AVON LAKE Church UCC
Program 2: SCARBOROUGH FAYRE Music from Merry Old England
Thursday, November 21, 7:30pm – First United Methodist, AKRON
Friday, November 22, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
Saturday, November 23, 8:00pm – CLEVELAND Institute of Music (Kulas Hall)
Sunday, November 24, 4:00pm – ROCKY RIVER Presbyterian
Program 3: BACH: Christmas Oratorio
Wednesday, December 11, 7:30pm – St. Noel Church, WILLOUGHBY HILLS
Thursday, December 12, 7:30pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, AKRON
Friday, December 13, 8:00pm – CLEVELAND Museum of Art, Gartner Auditorium
Saturday, December 14, 8:00pm – First Baptist Church, SHAKER HEIGHTS
Sunday, December 15, 4:00pm – St. Raphael Catholic Church, BAY VILLAGE
Program 4: L’AMORE An Old Italian Valentine
Thursday, February 13, 7:30pm – First United Methodist, AKRON
Friday, February 14, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
Saturday, February 15, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
Sunday, February 16, 4:00pm – ROCKY RIVER Presbyterian
Program 5: O JERUSALEM! Crossroads of Three Faiths
Thursday, March 5, 7:30pm – AVON LAKE Church UCC*
Monday, March 9, 7:30pm – FAIRLAWN Lutheran
Tuesday, March 10, 7:30pm – The Temple-Tifereth Israel, BEACHWOOD
Wednesday, March 11, 7:30pm – CLEVELAND Museum of Art, Gartner Auditorium*
Program 6: BACH St. Matthew Passion
Wednesday, April 1, 7:00pm – St. Christopher’s Parish, ROCKY RIVER
Friday, April 3, 7:30pm – SEVERANCE HALL, CLEVELAND
Saturday, April 4, 7:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, AKRON
Program 7: VIRTUOSO FIREWORKS
Thursday, April 30, 7:30pm – First United Methodist, AKRON
Friday, May 1, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
Saturday, May 2, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS
Sunday, May 3, 4:00pm – ROCKY RIVER Presbyterian