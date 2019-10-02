Apollo’s Fire Season Previews on WCLV’s “Musical Passions”

This Sunday (10/6) on WCLV (9-10 a.m. EDT), WCLV’s Musical Passions program with Eric Kisch shares the studio with Jeannette Sorrell, Music Director of Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s baroque orchestra. The program will be a special preview of the ensemble’s concert season with musical selections to provide a foretaste of the variety of music to be presented in concert during the coming months.

Composers to be represented will range from Anonymous, that prolific composer of the Medieval period, to celebrated names like Bach and Handel. On this Sunday’s program, for selections that have not yet been recorded by Apollo’s Fire, Eric will be presenting alternate performances in keeping with his weekly goal of presenting “great recordings of the finest artists from this and the last century.” Apollo’s Fire will continue its practice of performing in various venues throughout the area, as listed below. Learn of works, artists and ticket availability by following this link.

Program 1: Echoes of Venice

Thursday, October 17, 7:30pm – The BATH Church, UCC

Friday, October 18, 8:00pm – Trinity Cathedral, CLEVELAND

Saturday, October 19, 8:00pm – First Baptist Church, SHAKER HEIGHTS

Sunday, October 20, 4:00pm – AVON LAKE Church UCC

Program 2: SCARBOROUGH FAYRE Music from Merry Old England

Thursday, November 21, 7:30pm – First United Methodist, AKRON

Friday, November 22, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

Saturday, November 23, 8:00pm – CLEVELAND Institute of Music (Kulas Hall)

Sunday, November 24, 4:00pm – ROCKY RIVER Presbyterian

Program 3: BACH: Christmas Oratorio

Wednesday, December 11, 7:30pm – St. Noel Church, WILLOUGHBY HILLS

Thursday, December 12, 7:30pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, AKRON

Friday, December 13, 8:00pm – CLEVELAND Museum of Art, Gartner Auditorium

Saturday, December 14, 8:00pm – First Baptist Church, SHAKER HEIGHTS

Sunday, December 15, 4:00pm – St. Raphael Catholic Church, BAY VILLAGE

Program 4: L’AMORE An Old Italian Valentine

Thursday, February 13, 7:30pm – First United Methodist, AKRON

Friday, February 14, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

Saturday, February 15, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

Sunday, February 16, 4:00pm – ROCKY RIVER Presbyterian

Program 5: O JERUSALEM! Crossroads of Three Faiths

Thursday, March 5, 7:30pm – AVON LAKE Church UCC*

Monday, March 9, 7:30pm – FAIRLAWN Lutheran

Tuesday, March 10, 7:30pm – The Temple-Tifereth Israel, BEACHWOOD

Wednesday, March 11, 7:30pm – CLEVELAND Museum of Art, Gartner Auditorium*

Program 6: BACH St. Matthew Passion

Wednesday, April 1, 7:00pm – St. Christopher’s Parish, ROCKY RIVER

Friday, April 3, 7:30pm – SEVERANCE HALL, CLEVELAND

Saturday, April 4, 7:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, AKRON

Program 7: VIRTUOSO FIREWORKS

Thursday, April 30, 7:30pm – First United Methodist, AKRON

Friday, May 1, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

Saturday, May 2, 8:00pm – St. Paul’s Episcopal, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

Sunday, May 3, 4:00pm – ROCKY RIVER Presbyterian