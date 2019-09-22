Franz Welser-Most To Stay With Cleveland Orchestra Until 2027

The Cleveland Orchestra announced the extension for Conductor Franz Welser-Most at its season opening on Saturday.

Welser-Most started with the orchestra in 2002 and the five-year extension will keep him there until 2027.

Welser-Most has maintained the orchestra’s status as one of the best in the world, while leading it through its 100-year celebration last year.

The orchestra’s CEO, Andre Gremillet, said extending Welser-Most’s contract was an easy decision.

“He’s a wonderful musician who works really, really well with the orchestra,” Gremillet said. “So he’s a superb artistic leader who challenges the orchestra to do its best every day.”

Welser-Most is the seventh musical director in the orchestra's hundred year history. In 2027, he will surpass George Szell is its longest-serving conductor.

Plans for the remainder of Welser-Most's tenure include releasing audio recordings, creating a fellowship program to increase diversity in the orchestra and putting on an opera in each of the next five years.

According to a trade paper compilation of orchestra revenue and conductor salaries, Welser-Most had the eighth highest salary among conductors in the 2016-2017 season.