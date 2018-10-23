"The Voice of the Lake" Finds a New Voice

Cleveland Heights-based composer Margaret Brouwer’s mixed-media oratorio “The Voice of the Lake” had its premiere last year but it seems that the composer had further thoughts about the score. The significantly revised version of “The Voice of the Lake” was given its premiere on October 19 at the Cleveland Institute of Music in Kulas Hall. Mark Satola caught up with Ms. Brouwer for a few words about what’s new in the oratorio. First Dr. Brouwer provides a quick review of what this unusual work is all about.