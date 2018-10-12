Parma Symphony Orchestra's 50th Year

Parma Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating their 50 th Anniversary with a concert on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Valley Forge High School Auditorium located at 9999 Independence Boulevard in Parma Heights. They will also be celebrating Dr. Randolph P. Laycock 40 Years as Music Director.

The program will include a world premiere of “Celebrations for Orchestra” to be directed by the composer Loris Chobanian to celebrate our two milestones: Our 50 th Season and Rand Laycock’s 40 th anniversary as Music Director. Also featuring Guitar Soloist Brian Reichert performing with the orchestra in “Three Romances for Guitar and Orchestra” also by Chobanian, and two numbers from Rand’s first concert with the orchestra Light Cavalry Overture by Franz Von Suppe and Symphony in D minor by Cesar Franck