© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Parma Symphony Orchestra's 50th Year

Published October 12, 2018 at 7:40 PM EDT
iTONGZ/Shutterstock.com

Parma Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating their 50 th Anniversary with a concert on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Valley Forge High School Auditorium located at 9999 Independence Boulevard in Parma Heights.  They will also be celebrating Dr. Randolph P. Laycock 40 Years as Music Director.

The program will include a world premiere of “Celebrations for Orchestra” to be directed by the composer Loris Chobanian to celebrate our two milestones: Our 50 th Season and Rand Laycock’s 40 th anniversary as Music Director. Also featuring Guitar Soloist Brian Reichert performing with the orchestra in “Three Romances for Guitar and Orchestra” also by Chobanian, and two numbers from Rand’s first concert with the orchestra Light Cavalry Overture by Franz Von Suppe and Symphony in D minor by Cesar Franck

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV