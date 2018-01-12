First Fridays: Burning River Baroque

Burning River Baroque and host Angela Mitchell presented a First Fridays program called "At a Crossroad: Will you Live, Love or Die? A choose-your-own adventure through three French cantatas."

Malina Rauschenfels, soprano and violin

Paula Maust, harpsichord

Program

Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre (1665-1729): Semelé

Julie Pinel (fl. 1710-1737): Le Printems Cantatille

Nicolas Racot de Grandval (1676-1753): La Matrône d’Éphèse

The program was simultaneously streamed on both the Ohio Channel and Facebook.