First Fridays: Burning River Baroque

Published January 12, 2018 at 10:30 PM EST
Paula Maust, Malina Rauschenfels, and Angela Mitchell
Paula Maust, Malina Rauschenfels, and Angela Mitchell

Burning River Baroque and host Angela Mitchell presented a First Fridays program called "At a Crossroad: Will you Live, Love or Die? A choose-your-own adventure through three French cantatas." 

Malina Rauschenfels, soprano and violin
Paula Maust, harpsichord

Program
Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre (1665-1729):  Semelé
Julie Pinel (fl. 1710-1737):  Le Printems Cantatille
Nicolas Racot de Grandval (1676-1753):  La Matrône d’Éphèse

The program was simultaneously streamed on both the Ohio Channel and  Facebook

