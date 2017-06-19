Rock Hall Expands to Japan

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced plans today to open an additional museum in Japan.

A new licensing agreement with the Japan Project Production Committee means the group will pay for the right to create the first expansion of the Rock Hall overseas.

Greg Harris, President of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame spoke with ideastream's Amy Eddings. He said there will be a temporary exhibit in Tokyo this September until a permanent museum with a performance space opens in 2020.

“We are allowing them to use our name while maintaining quality control over what they create so that it meets Hall of Fame standards as well as our message and our narrative.”

Harris would not say how much the Japanese group is paying in licensing fees. He also said it's too soon to discuss the possibility of the induction ceremony moving to Tokyo.

“Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. Right now we want to focus on delivering a great induction experience in Cleveland and then in New York City every other year,” Harris said. “And let’s get this museum open and thriving first and then we can revisit the induction discussion.”

He said the expansion effort is part of the Rock Hall’s plan to grow and broaden its reach.