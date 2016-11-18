The Cleveland Orchestra presents Duruflé's Requiem: mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke
This weeekend, guest conductor Matthew Halls leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Maurice Duruflé's Requiem. Rounding out the program is the Symphony No. 4 "Tragic" by Franz Schubert and Haydn's Te Deum for the Empress Maria Therese. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke is the soloist in the Requiem, and she spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Matthew Halls, conductor
Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus
Thursday, November 17, 2016 7:30 PM
Saturday, November 19, 2016 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 20, 2016 3:00 PM
Program
HAYDN - Te Deum for the Empress Maria Therese
SCHUBERT - Symphony No. 4 ("Tragic")
DURUFLÉ - Requiem