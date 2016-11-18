© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Duruflé's Requiem: mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke

Published November 18, 2016 at 5:43 PM EST

This weeekend, guest conductor Matthew Halls leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Maurice Duruflé's Requiem. Rounding out the program is the Symphony No. 4 "Tragic" by Franz Schubert and Haydn's Te Deum for the Empress Maria Therese. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke is the soloist in the Requiem, and she spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell. 
 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Matthew Halls,  conductor
Sasha Cooke,  mezzo-soprano
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Thursday, November 17, 2016 7:30 PM
Saturday, November 19, 2016 8:00 PM
Sunday, November 20, 2016 3:00 PM

Program
HAYDN - Te Deum for the Empress Maria Therese
SCHUBERT - Symphony No. 4 ("Tragic")
DURUFLÉ - Requiem

