The Cleveland Orchestra presents Duruflé's Requiem: mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke

This weeekend, guest conductor Matthew Halls leads The Cleveland Orchestra in Maurice Duruflé's Requiem. Rounding out the program is the Symphony No. 4 "Tragic" by Franz Schubert and Haydn's Te Deum for the Empress Maria Therese. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke is the soloist in the Requiem, and she spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.



The Cleveland Orchestra

Matthew Halls, conductor

Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Thursday, November 17, 2016 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 19, 2016 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 20, 2016 3:00 PM

Program

HAYDN - Te Deum for the Empress Maria Therese

SCHUBERT - Symphony No. 4 ("Tragic")

DURUFLÉ - Requiem