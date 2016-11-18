Martin Kessler discusses the next installment of Choral Arts Cleveland's Seasons Project

"The Seasons Project" is a unique approach to Haydn's The Seasons. Choral Arts Cleveland will perform Haydn's entire oratorio with orchestra over the course of three concerts. Each concert will be presented with seasonally inspired works.

The latest installment, "Autumn," takes place Sunday, November 20 at 7:30pm at Disciples Christian Church (3663 Mayfield Road) in Cleveland Heights.

Music Director Martin Kessler spoke about the project with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.