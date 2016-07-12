ChamberFest Cleveland: To My Distant Beloved

Robert Conrad hosted this live broadcast of ChamberFest Cleveland from Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Hall.

To My Distant Beloved

Aired live on Friday, June 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Yehonatan Berick, violin

Lauren Eberwein, mezzo soprano

Hsin-Yun Huang, viola

Jakob Koranyi, cello

Alexi Kenney, violin

Dimitri Murrath, viola

Matan Porat, piano

Karim Sulayman, tenor

​Orion Weiss, piano

Love, nature, tragedy. Music has the power to evoke these elements like no other art form, as ChamberFest demonstrates with a program built around Beethoven’s sublime song cycle, “To My Distant Beloved,” a depiction of a man yearning for his lover amid the beauty of nature. Musings on love also pervade Cypresses, Dvořák’s work for string quartet based on his vocal collection Cypress Songs. English composer Frank Bridge ruminates on love in Three Songs for Voice, Viola and Piano. Finally, Brahms’ unfulfilled love for Clara Schumann — wife of his friend Robert Schumann — can be heard in the simmering emotions that run through his Quartet in C minor.

Program:

Frank Bridge: Three Songs for Voice, Viola and Piano, H. 76

Antonin Dvorak: Selections from Cypresses for String Quartet, B. 152

György Kurtág: “One More Voice from Far Away” from Játékok (“Games”)

Ludwig van Beethoven: An die ferne Geliebte for Voice and Piano, Op. 98

Johannes Brahms: Quartet for Piano, Violin, Viola and Cello in C minor, Op. 60