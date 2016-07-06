Cleveland Play House and Playhouse Square present "Steel Magnolias": Erika Rolfsrud and Mary Stout

Playhouse Square and Cleveland Play House (CPH) are joining forces for the first time in history to bring Cleveland audiences a truly unforgettable production full of sass, style and unwavering friendship. Steel Magnolias will run through August 21 in the Allen Theatre as part of Playhouse Square’s KeyBank Broadway Series.

Written by Robert Harling and set in Louisiana in the 1980’s, Steel Magnolias is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming. At Truvy’s beauty shop, the motto is: there’s no such thing as natural beauty—the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to chat and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are about to be tested when M’Lynn and her daughter Shelby face a life-changing crisis. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.

Directed by CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley and comprised of an all-female cast and artistic team, Steel Magnolias explores the bonds of six friends who know what it’s like to be there through thick and thin.

Erika Rolfsrud plays M'Lynn and Mary Stout plays Ouiser. The two actors visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.