TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents "Next to Normal": Fred Sternfeld and Tony Heffner

"Next to Normal," the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, opens May 6 at TrueNorth Cultural Arts. Director Fred Sternfeld and actor Tony Heffner, who plays Gabe, stopped by WCLV to talk with Mark Satola.

Next to Normal

May 6 – 22 , 2016

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Synopsis

Diana, her husband Dan and their two children enjoy the idyllic, suburban lifestyle despite one major problem: Diana’s manic depression. When their ordinary, day to day routine comes crashing down due to Diana’s unpredictable mood swings, they embark on a journey to keep their intertwined lives from careening off and apart forever. Injected with a rocking score and complex characters, this unflinching musical will resonate with anyone who’s ever dealt with mental illness.