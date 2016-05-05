© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents "Next to Normal": Fred Sternfeld and Tony Heffner

Published May 5, 2016 at 3:33 PM EDT
[photo: Fred Sternfeld and Tony Heffner / by Mark Satola]

"Next to Normal," the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, opens May 6 at TrueNorth Cultural Arts. Director Fred Sternfeld and actor Tony Heffner, who plays Gabe, stopped by WCLV to talk with Mark Satola.

Next to Normal
May 6  – 22 , 2016
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Synopsis
Diana, her husband Dan and their two children enjoy the idyllic, suburban lifestyle despite one major problem: Diana’s manic depression. When their ordinary, day to day routine comes crashing down due to Diana’s unpredictable mood swings, they embark on a journey to keep their intertwined lives from careening off and apart forever.  Injected with a rocking score and complex characters, this unflinching musical will resonate with anyone who’s ever dealt with mental illness.

