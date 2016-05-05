© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Andrés Orozco-Estrada makes his debut with The Cleveland Orchestra

Published May 5, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT
[photo: Andrés Orozco-Estrada / by Martin Sigmund]
[photo: Andrés Orozco-Estrada / by Martin Sigmund]

Andrés Orozco-Estrada is the Music Director of the Houston Symphony, Chief Conductor of the Frankfurt Radio Symphony, and Principal Guest Conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra. This weekend, he makes his debut with The Cleveland Orchestra. He visited WCLV to introduce himself to our audience, speaking with Angela Mitchell. 

The Cleveland Orchestra
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor
Kirill Gerstein,  piano

Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m.
Friday, May 6 at  7:00 p.m. (KeyBank Fridays@7)
Saturday, May 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Program
Kodály: Dances of Galánta
Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1
Stravinsky: Suite from  The Firebird  (1945 version)

 

Andrés's recent recording with the Houston Symphony of Dvorák’s 7th and 8th Symphonies is a WCLV Choice CD for May. We are featuring it all month long. The terrific, passionate Dvorák performances on this CD were recorded live in concert in Houston’s Jones Hall: Symphony No. 7 in April 2014 and No. 8 in March 2015.

This is the first of a three disc series of the four late symphonies by the Czech master. The Symphony No. 6 with two Slavonic Dances is expected to be released May 1 st. Then Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’ with two other Slavonic Dances should be released later this year. To purchase a copy, click here

