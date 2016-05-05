Andrés Orozco-Estrada makes his debut with The Cleveland Orchestra

Andrés Orozco-Estrada is the Music Director of the Houston Symphony, Chief Conductor of the Frankfurt Radio Symphony, and Principal Guest Conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra. This weekend, he makes his debut with The Cleveland Orchestra. He visited WCLV to introduce himself to our audience, speaking with Angela Mitchell.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

Thursday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6 at 11:00 a.m.

Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. (KeyBank Fridays@7)

Saturday, May 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Program

Kodály: Dances of Galánta

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1

Stravinsky: Suite from The Firebird (1945 version)

Andrés's recent recording with the Houston Symphony of Dvorák’s 7th and 8th Symphonies is a WCLV Choice CD for May. We are featuring it all month long. The terrific, passionate Dvorák performances on this CD were recorded live in concert in Houston’s Jones Hall: Symphony No. 7 in April 2014 and No. 8 in March 2015.

This is the first of a three disc series of the four late symphonies by the Czech master. The Symphony No. 6 with two Slavonic Dances is expected to be released May 1 st. Then Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’ with two other Slavonic Dances should be released later this year. To purchase a copy, click here.