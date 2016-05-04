KSU Orchestra presents Brahms's "A German Requiem": Charles Latshaw and Scott MacPherson
In their last concert of the season, the KSU Orchestra and 170 singers of the combined Kent Chorus, KSU Chorale, and KSU-Salem Communiversity Choir will perform Johannes Brahms’s masterpiece A German Requiem on Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Cartwright Hall.
For ticket information please visit www.kent.edu/music/buy-tickets or call 330-672-2787.
$15 – adults
$13 – seniors and Kent State University faculty and staff
$10 – groups of 10 or more patrons
$8 – non-Kent State students
FREE – full-time Kent Campus undergraduate students
Thanks to a donation by Jim Williams, all students 18 and under are able to attend all concerts FREE of charge.