The Menuhin Century: filmmaker Bruno Monsaingeon

Published April 22, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today is the 100 th birthday of Yehudi Menuhin, the legendary violinist and conductor. To mark the occasion, Warner Classics has released an 80-CD set called The Menuhin Century, which spans the 53 years from 1929 to 1982, focusing on the violinist’s landmark interpretations and recordings never before released. Bruno Monsaingeon was a student and lifelong friend of Menuhin’s, and responsible for curating this set. He spoke with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell from a studio in Paris.

