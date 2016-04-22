The Menuhin Century: filmmaker Bruno Monsaingeon

Today is the 100 th birthday of Yehudi Menuhin, the legendary violinist and conductor. To mark the occasion, Warner Classics has released an 80-CD set called The Menuhin Century, which spans the 53 years from 1929 to 1982, focusing on the violinist’s landmark interpretations and recordings never before released. Bruno Monsaingeon was a student and lifelong friend of Menuhin’s, and responsible for curating this set. He spoke with WCLV’s Angela Mitchell from a studio in Paris.