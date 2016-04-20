CCMS presents Youth Chamber Music Challenge II: Dr. Melvin Arnoff

“Youth Chamber Music Challenge II”

Presented by Cleveland Chamber Music Society

Sunday April 24th, 2016 at 2:00 p.m.

Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church

5312 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Cleveland Chamber Music Society is pleased to present Northeast Ohio’s second annual Youth Chamber Music Competition: “Youth Chamber Music Challenge II” on Sunday, April 24, 2016 at 2:00 pm, at the Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church, 5312 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124, (just east of Richmond Road).

Four ensembles from three prestigious area high school music programs will compete for cash prizes in a “battle of chamber music ensembles” that promises to be a delightful presentation of chamber music from some of the finest young musicians in the region.

Ensembles from Aurora School of Music, Cleveland School of the Arts and Solon High School will be participating. All of these programs are well known for their commitment to music and the arts, their talented and dedicated professional faculties, and their exceptional and award winning young musicians.

Last year's competitors featured bold brass and scintillating strings played by aspiring young artists, whose performances delighted the audience with the results of their hard work and genuine talent in classical music.

The Youth Chamber Music Challenge is an annual offering from Cleveland Chamber Music Society, which has been a fixture on the local musical scene for sixty-six years, presenting seven concerts by world famous international artists annually and producing free concerts by exceptional young local musicians. The concert is free, open to the public, and a wonderful opportunity to hear an exciting afternoon of chamber music performed by some of the best young artists from across Cuyahoga County. Bring a friend and prepare to be delighted!

For more information, contact: Dr. Melvin Arnoff, 440-349-0660, m_arnoff@yahoo.com