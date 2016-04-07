DANCECleveland presents Dorrance Dance: Michelle Dorrance

Dorrance Dance honors tap dance's uniquely beautiful history in a new and dynamically compelling context. The theatrically witty company pushes tap forward into the 21st century, rhythmically, aesthetically and conceptually. Street, club and experimental dance forms-all of which are American dreams-awake to the sound of furious rhythms, and find their boundaries missing. Tap dance, America's most long-standing indigenous jazz vernacular is here to receive its due respect. The work of Dorrance Dance has garnered critical acclaim, including winning a Bessie Award for "blasting open our notions of tap". Performing at the intimate space of Cleveland Public Theatre, the performances will feature fun-filled tap like you've never seen it before!

Dorrance Dance presented by DANCECleveland

Cleveland Public Theature

Thursday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, April 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Michelle Dorrance is a New York City based tap dancer, performer, choreographer, teacher and director. A 2014 Alpert Award winner, 2013 Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award winner, 2012 Princess Grace Award Winner, 2012 Field Dance Fund Recipient, and 2011 Bessie Award Winner, Michelle is the Founder and Artistic Director of Dorrance Dance/ New York.

Mentored by Gene Medler, Michelle grew up performing with the North Carolina Youth Tap Ensemble and has since performed with: STOMP, Savion Glover’s ti dii, Manhattan Tap, Barbara Duffy & Co, JazzTap Ensemble, Rumba Tap, Ayodele Casel’s Diary of a Tap Dancer, Mable Lee’s Dancing Ladies, Harold Cromer’s original Opus One, Derick Grant’s Imagine Tap and Jason Samuels Smith’s Charlie’s Angels/Chasing the Bird. Michelle’s choreography has been featured on stages throughout the world as well as in a high-fashion short film for Tabitha Simmons’ 2011 Fall line.

Michelle embodies a true passion for teaching and strives to share this passion wherever she goes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from NYU, played bass for Darwin Deez, teaches on faculty at Broadway Dance Center, is a Capezio Athlete and has been featured on the covers of Dance Magazine and Dance Teacher Magazine. Michelle wishes to credit the master hoofers from whom she studied with in her youth for constant inspiration and influence.