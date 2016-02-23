10th Anniversary - Jubilation Church Choir Festival

WCLV's Jubilation! Church Choir Festival was established in 2008 to showcase sacred choral music that is recognized as part of the core classical repertoire; to encourage a heightened standard of choral music in houses of worship; and to celebrate choirs that joyfully strive for excellence in all sacred music genres. Festival participation is by audition, with four finalist choirs singing before a live audience on May 11, 2017 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland. WCLV will broadcast the performances.

Participation

Any Church Choir from any house of worship located in the WCLV listening area may enter.

Methodology

Recorded submissions are to be sent to Jubilation!, WCLV, Idea Center, 1375 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44115 or emailed to jenny.northern@ideastream.org. Deadline for entry is March 31, 2017.

Entry Form Rules

From the pool of entries, four choirs will be selected to participate in Jubilation, which will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 1007 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, at 8:00 p.m. on May 11th. WCLV will announce the list of featured choirs on the air at 104.9 FM and post the list at wclv.org. Choir directors will be directly notified by phone and/or email. Featured choirs will be asked to prepare and perform a 20 minute program for the Festival. A tuned grand piano will be available; choirs must provide their own accompanists

.

Prizes

Each choir chosen to sing at Jubilation will receive $750 and a commemorative plaque.