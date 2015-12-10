© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Ohio Dance Theatre presents "The Nutcracker": Denise Gula

Published December 10, 2015 at 9:15 PM EST

Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker
December 18, 19, 20th
Stocker Arts Center 
Hoke Theatre
1005 N. Abbe Rd. (Campus of Lorain County Community College)

Usher in the holidays with this hallmark family tradition. A tree that grows, battling mice and extraordinary dancers.  Ohio Dance Theatre's fully stage production  provides a visual delight for children of all ages. From the lavish grace of the Dew Drop Fairy to the frantic footwork of the mischievous mice, Ohio Dance Theatre's Nutcracker is filled with wonder and surprises. This holiday event is a not to be missed treasure of the season!

Choreogapher: Denise Gula

Friday, December 18, 7:30pm
Satuorday, December 19, 7:30pm
Sunday, December 20, 2:00pm

