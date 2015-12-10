Ohio Dance Theatre presents "The Nutcracker": Denise Gula

Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker

December 18, 19, 20th

Stocker Arts Center

Hoke Theatre

1005 N. Abbe Rd. (Campus of Lorain County Community College)

Usher in the holidays with this hallmark family tradition. A tree that grows, battling mice and extraordinary dancers. Ohio Dance Theatre's fully stage production provides a visual delight for children of all ages. From the lavish grace of the Dew Drop Fairy to the frantic footwork of the mischievous mice, Ohio Dance Theatre's Nutcracker is filled with wonder and surprises. This holiday event is a not to be missed treasure of the season!

Choreogapher: Denise Gula

Friday, December 18, 7:30pm

Satuorday, December 19, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 20, 2:00pm