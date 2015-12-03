Blank Canvas Theatre presents "Reefer Madness"

To preview Blank Canvas Theatre's new production of "Reefer Madness," Artisic Director Patrick Ciamacco and actor Cory Zukoski visited WCLV to talk with Mark Satola.

REEFER MADNESS

Music by Kevin Murphy

Lyrics by Dan Studney

Book by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney

December 4 - 19

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm

Sundays at 7:00pm

*MIDNIGHT SHOW December 12th

Tickets: $18

Blank Canvas Theatre

(at 78th Street Studios)

1305 West 78th Street, Suite 211

Cleveland, OH 44102

Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex and violence. You won't be able to resist the spoofy fun of REEFER MADNESS. The addictive and clever musical numbers range from big Broadway-style showstoppers to swing tunes like “Down at the Ol' Five and Dime” and the Vegas-style “Listen to Jesus, Jimmy,” featuring J.C. Himself leading a chorus of showgirl angels. This dynamic show will go straight to your head! REEFER MADNESS is a highly stylized and satirical political commentary -- a timely contribution to the current discussion on legalization. It's the holiday HIT you've been longing for!